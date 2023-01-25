Womens Premier League: BCCI unveils owners of 5 WPL teams, earns Rs 4669.99 crore


Mumbai, Jan 25: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (January 25) announced the sale of five teams for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

The board has earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall with the sale of the teams as Adani Sportsline bought the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore.

Owners of the WPL Teams:

The Ahmedabad franchise went to Adani, who failed to win a bid for the men's team last year when the BCCI added two more teams to the IPL last year.

IPL team owners to have Women's franchises

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. - the owners of Mumbai Indians - have bought a team for Mumbai with a bid of Rs 912.99 crore.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. - the company which owns Royal Challengers Bangalore - placed a bid of Rs 901 crore for the team.

JSW-GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. - the owners of Delhi Capitals - successfully bagged the team with a bid of Rs 810 crore to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings - who are the owners of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise - owned the fifth team in WPL with a bid of Rs 757 crore.

BCCI Creates History

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of the inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in a total bid," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a tweet.

"This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin," tweeted Shah.

Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.

Published On January 25, 2023

