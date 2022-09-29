Bengaluru FC: Squad, Schedule, Possible Playing 11, Formation, Prediction For ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru, September 28: Bengaluru FC fired a strong warning to their rivals in the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23), while winning the Durand Cup 2022 recently.

The Bengaluru FC could not reach the knockout stages in the ISL 2021-22, finishing 6th in the league with 29 points from 20 matches.

But now, they might just have told the world about their serious intentions of adding a second ISL trophy after 2018.

While winning the Durand Cup 2022, the BFC showed a lot of purpose under new head coach Simon Grayson and now it is all about carrying that confidence into the ISL 2022-23, though the league is a whole different beast.

But the arrival of experienced India defender Sandesh Jhingan will bolster their last line while veteran Sunil Chhetri will lead the forward section along with Roy Krishna.

The addition of Javier Hernandez will give some more force to the mid-field. The BFC will face NorthEast United in their first match on October 8.

So, here MyKhel is looking at the Bengaluru FC squad, possible playing 11, formation, schedule and chances.

1. Bengaluru FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Amrit Gope.

Defenders: Alan Costa (Brazil), Prabir Das, Aleksander Jovanovic, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Wungngayam Muirang.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva, Ajay Chhetri, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Faisal Ali, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar.

Forwards: Prince Ibara, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Akashdeep Singh.

Bengaluru FC coach: Simon Grayson.