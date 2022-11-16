FIFA World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Placed Teams of Every Edition Since 1930


The FIFA World Cup, the show-piece tournament of football organized by FIFA, is held once in every four years with teams from across the globe competing for the coveted title.

FIFA World Cup, founded in 1930, has so far been held 21 times with 79 teams participating in the tournament. Since the inaugural edition in 1930, the FIFA World Cup was not held only in 1942 and 1946 due to World War 2.

FIFA World Cup started as a 13-team tournament and later expanded to 16, 24 and 32 teams. The inaugural edition in 1930 and the 1950 edition were contested by 13 teams, while the 1938 edition was contested by 15 teams, the only times the World Cup did not feature 16, 24 or 32 teams.

In the 21 editions held so far, only eight nations have lifted the trophy with Brazil being the most successful side, having won the FIFA World Cup a record 5 times in their seven final appearances.

Germany or West Germany is the second most successful side along with Italy, who have both won the World Cup four times each followed by two-time champions Argentina, France and Uruguay. England and Spain, meanwhile, have won the title once each.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have reached the final of tournament thrice and failed to win all three times, making them the team with most final appearances without winning the title. Hungary and Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia follow with two runners up finishes.

Germany also lead the way when it comes to champions with most runners up and third-place finishes. They have lost the final four times and won the third-place play-off four times.

Now, let's take a look at the FIFA World Cup champions, runners up and third-placed teams of every edition since 1930:

FIFA World Cup Winners and Runners Up with final results
EditionChampionResultRunner Up
Russia 2018France4-2Croatia
Brazil 2014Germany1-0 AETArgentina
South Africa 2010Spain1-0 AETNetherlands
Germany 2006Italy1-1 AET (4-3 Pens)France
Korea & Japan 2002Brazil2-0Germany
France 1998France3-0Brazil
USA 1994Brazil0-0 AET (3-2 Pens)Italy
Italy 1990West Germany1-0Argentina
Mexico 1986Argentina3-2West Germany
Spain 1982Italy3-1West Germany
Argentina 1978Argentina3-1 AETNetherlands
West Germany 1974West Germany2-1Netherlands
Mexico 1970Brazil4-1Italy
England 1966England4-2 AETWest Germany
Chile 1962Brazil3-1Czechoslovakia
Sweden 1958Brazil5-2Sweden
Switzerland 1954West Germany3-2Hungary
Brazil 1950Uruguay2-1 RRBrazil
France 1938Italy4-2Hungary
Italy 1934Italy2-1 AETCzechoslovakia
Uruguay 1930Uruguay4-2Argentina

AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout; RR - Round Robin Ranking

FIFA World Cup Third-Placed and Fourth-Placed teams with results
EditionThird PlaceResultFourth Place
Russia 2018Belgium2-0England
Brazil 2014Netherlands3-0Brazil
South Africa 2010Germany3-2Uruguay
Germany 2006Germany3-1Portugal
South Korea & Japan 2002Turkey3-2South Korea
France 1998Croatia2-1Netherlands
USA 1994Sweden4-0Bulgaria
Italy 1990Italy2-1England
Mexico 1986France4-2 AETBelgium
Spain 1982Poland3-2France
Argentina 1978Brazil2-1Italy
West Germany 1974Poland1-0Brazil
Mexico 1970West Germany1-0Uruguay
England 1966Portugal2-1Soviet Union
Chile 1962Chile1-0Yugoslavia
Sweden 1958France6-3Germany
Switzerland 1954Austria3-1Uruguay
Brazil 1950Sweden3-1 RRSpain
France 1938Brazil4-2Sweden
Italy 1934Germany3-2Austria
Uruguay 1930USARank of losing semifinalistYugoslavia

AET - After Extra Time; RR - Round Robin ranking

FIFA World Cup Most Successful Teams
TeamChampionsRunners UpThird PlaceFourth Place
Brazil5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)2 (1950, 1998)2 (1938, 1978)2 (1974, 2014)
Germany (West Germany)4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)4 (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002)4 (1934, 1970, 2006, 2010)1 (1958)
Italy4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)2 (1970, 1994)1 (1990)1 (1978)
Argentina2 (1978, 1986)3 (1930, 1990, 2014)--
France2 (1998, 2018)1 (2006)2 (1958, 1986)1 (1982)
Uruguay2 (1930, 1950)3 (1954, 1970, 2010)
England1 (1966)--2 (1990, 2018)
Spain1 (2010)--1 (1950)
Netherlands-3 (1974, 1978, 2010)1 (2014)1 (1998)
Hungary-2 (1938, 1954)--
Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia)-2 (1934, 1962)--
Sweden-1 (1958)2 (1950, 1994)1 (1938)
Croatia-1 (2018)1 (1998)-
Poland--2 (1974, 1982)-
Austria--1 (1954)1 (1934)
Portugal--1 (1966)1 (2006)
Belgium--1 (2018)1 (1986)
United States--1 (1930)-
Chile--1 (1962)-
Turkey--1 (2002)-
Serbia (Yugoslavia)---2 (1930, 1962)
Russia (Soviet Union)---1 (1966)
Bulgaria---1 (1994)
South Korea---1 (2002)

Published On November 16, 2022

