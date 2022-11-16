FIFA World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Placed Teams of Every Edition Since 1930

The FIFA World Cup, the show-piece tournament of football organized by FIFA, is held once in every four years with teams from across the globe competing for the coveted title.

FIFA World Cup, founded in 1930, has so far been held 21 times with 79 teams participating in the tournament. Since the inaugural edition in 1930, the FIFA World Cup was not held only in 1942 and 1946 due to World War 2.

FIFA World Cup started as a 13-team tournament and later expanded to 16, 24 and 32 teams. The inaugural edition in 1930 and the 1950 edition were contested by 13 teams, while the 1938 edition was contested by 15 teams, the only times the World Cup did not feature 16, 24 or 32 teams.

In the 21 editions held so far, only eight nations have lifted the trophy with Brazil being the most successful side, having won the FIFA World Cup a record 5 times in their seven final appearances.

Germany or West Germany is the second most successful side along with Italy, who have both won the World Cup four times each followed by two-time champions Argentina, France and Uruguay. England and Spain, meanwhile, have won the title once each.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have reached the final of tournament thrice and failed to win all three times, making them the team with most final appearances without winning the title. Hungary and Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia follow with two runners up finishes.

Germany also lead the way when it comes to champions with most runners up and third-place finishes. They have lost the final four times and won the third-place play-off four times.

Now, let's take a look at the FIFA World Cup champions, runners up and third-placed teams of every edition since 1930: