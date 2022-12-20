GOAT on social media! Lionel Messis World Cup celebration becomes most-liked Instagram post ever

Buenos Aires, Dec 20: Watching Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifting the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy was one of the most iconic moments of 2022.

Millions of football fans across the globe were backing the Argentine great to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 and their prayers were finally answered as Albiceleste defeated France on penalties.

Argentina's 36-year-long wait came to an end and it was their beloved Messi who starred for the team on the night of one of the most thrilling FIFA World Cup Finals ever. The striker proved with his game why he is rated highly in world football.

Fans hailed 'Magical' Messi

The entire world started sharing posts on the iconic footballer - who finally won international football's greatest prize - and cherished his WC-winning celebrations at Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

Messi didn't stop at creating records on the pitch

The 35-year-old Paris-Saint Germaine forward created a record on social media following his national side's historic title triumph. His Instagram message celebrating Argentina's victory in Qatar has now become the most popular post in the social media platform's history, with 56 million likes, and counting.

For the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, it is the final rubber stamp on his stature as the greatest footballer of his generation, and arguably the greatest of all time.

Most liked Instagram post in history

His post in the wake of Argentina's success surpassed the previous high-water mark held by the World Record Egg, which gained 55.9 million likes.

The former FC Barcelona forward captioned, "Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

"We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do.

"The merit belongs to this group, which is above individuals. It is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!!"

Messi, who was named the World Cup Golden Ball recipient for the second time, scored twice in Sunday's final and netted the first successful penalty of his side's shoot-out.

At the time of writing this report, Messi's post had touched 61 million plus likes and counting. The post is set to create a record of its own, which will be tough to beat.