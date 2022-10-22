FIH Mens Hockey Pro League: Indias Schedule, Telecast Details, Ticket Sales

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 22: The Indian men's hockey team arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday (Oct. 21) for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 matches.

A day after the arrival, the Indian men's hockey Team got right down to business as they began their preparations for the tournament with a hard workout session at the gym at the Kalinga Stadium where the matches will take place.

The Indian team will begin their campaign on Oct. 28th when they take on New Zealand in their tournament opener. In their second match of the upcoming event, India will take on Spain on Oct. 30th.

In the following week, India will play their second tie against New Zealand on Nov. 4th and play Spain on Nov. 6th. All matches will be held at 7:00pm IST at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

India's FIH Pro League Match Telecast details:

Match 1: India vs New Zealand: Oct. 28th

Match starts at 7:00pm IST

Match Live on live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD

Match 2: India vs Spain: Oct. 30th

Match starts at 7:00pm IST

Match live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD

Match 3: India vs New Zealand: Nov. 4th

Match starts at 7:00pm IST

Match live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD

Match 4: India vs Spain: Nov. 6th

Match Starts at 7:00pm IST

Match live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD

Here are the remaining fixtures of the FIH Pro League:

New Zealand vs Spain: Oct. 29th

Match Starts at 7:00pm IST

Match will have a deferred telecast on Oct. 30th at 3:00pm IST on Star Sports Select 1 SD+ HD

New Zealand vs Spain: Oct. 5th

Match starts at 7:00pm IST

Match will have a deferred telecast on Nov. 6th at 1:00pm IST on Star Sports Select 1 SD+ HD

Ticket Sales:

Online tickets for FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar can be bought from ticketgenie.in

Source: Hockey India