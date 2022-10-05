Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC made some interesting buys during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions. The Delhi-based team - who have been one of the most consistent franchises in the last three seasons - will be aiming to start the PKL 9 season on a confident note.

Ahead of this year's season, Dabang Delhi K.C. team management strengthened its squad by picking up a mix of young and experienced talents. Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and several others were included in the Delhi side.

The team had already retained the star raiding duo Naveen Kumar Goyat & Vijay Malik who displayed the best of their performances in the previous season.

Goyat, the player with one of the highest numbers of Super raids in the last few-many seasons, has also been appointed the captain of the side for this edition as Dabang Delhi management had released senior defender Joginder Narwal.

Delhi's strength has been their defence but ahead of the new season the team management let go of several defenders and retained all the raiders in Naveen, Ashu Mali, Manjeet, and Suraj Panwar.

In the auction, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda's side shopped only defenders like Sandeep Dhull, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Md Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Aakash, Monu and Tejas Maruti Patil.

The defender's trio of Ravi Kumar (right cover), Sandeep Dhull (left corner) and Amit Hooda (right corner) will pose a stiff challenge to the opposition.

Dabang Delhi - who finished the league stage as the second team with 79 points following 12 wins, 6 defeats and 4 ties last season - will begin their campaign in season 9 against U Mumba at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 7.

Here is a look at Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022 Squad, Players List, Best Starting Seven and Schedule:

Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Naveen Kumar Goyat (C), Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Md. Liton Ali (Bangladesh), Aakash

All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad (Iran).

Coach: Krishan Kumar Hooda

Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022 Best Possible Starting Seven:

Sandeep Dhul (Left Corner), Vijay Malik (Left In), Vishal (Left Cover), Naveen Kumar (Center), Ravi Kumar (Right Cover), Ashu Malik (Right In) and Amit Hooda (Right Corner).

Fixtures: