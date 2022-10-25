Pro Kabaddi League: Pardeep Narwal aims to break 1600-point barrier in PKL Season 9

Bengaluru, Oct 25: UP Yoddhas star raider Pardeep Narwal on Sunday (October 23) became the first player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to complete 1400 points as his team picked up a massive 41-24 win over Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL season 9 match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking after achieving this feat, Narwal said, "At the beginning of my PKL career, I just wanted to get selected in one of the teams. I didn't know that I would perform so well in the competition. However, I want to keep going and cross 1600 points within this season."

The U.P. Yoddhas' Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, "Scoring 1400 points is a huge achievement and he's been in a good rhythm. I expect him to keep playing well for the rest of the tournament. I would like to congratulate Pardeep for achieving the 1400 mark on behalf of the entire team as well."

Narwal didn't have a good run in the previous season for the Yoddhas, despite being the most expensive player in the PKL 2021 auction. His teammate Surender Gill - while speaking with MyKhel - claimed Narwal finding his form back is a big boost to the team.

"It was also heartening to see Pardeep (Narwal) bhai do so well in that game. We definitely saw a glimpse of that old Pardeep Narwal against the Bengaluru Bulls. He is one of the most experienced players on the side so his mere presence on the mat gives us a lot of confidence and motivation. Personally, for me, it is an honour to raid alongside a player like him. I get to learn a lot from him about how to play under pressure," Gill said.

PKL Matches on Wednesday (October 26):

In the upcoming match in the PKL, U Mumba will be hoping to bounce back into form after facing a tough 32-42 loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their last match. However, the Gujarat Giants have been in prime form, registering consecutive victories in their last two games. While defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Bengal Warriors in the last match of the Bengaluru leg. Both teams will be hoping to get back into winning ways after facing losses in their respective previous matches.