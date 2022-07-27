India at Commonwealth Games 2022: July 30 (Day 3) Schedule, Event Time in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info


Advertisement

Mirabai Chanu will be in action on July 30 at the Commonwealth Games 2022

On day 3 (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes or players will be in action across various sports and events with the cyclists, swimmers and weightlifters set for medal rounds.

While the cyclists and swimmers will need to go through the qualifying rounds to reach their medal rounds, the weightlifters including Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be fighting for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022.

Another Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain could also be in action on the action-packed depending on her boxing draw at the CWG 2022.

Also on Saturday (July 30), the badminton team, women's hockey team and the boxers will be among those involved in qualifying or group stage fixtures alongside lawn bowl team, squash and table tennis teams.

The India badminton team will pull off double duties as they face Sri Lanka and Australia in group stage matches, while the women's hockey team will face Wales in a pool stage match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for July 30:

DateSportEventRound (Fixture)Time in IST
July 30Lawn BowlsMen’s Triples Sectional PlaySection A – Round 3 (India vs Malta)1 PM
July 30Gymnastics (Artistic)Women’s Team & IndividualQualification – Subdivisions1:30 PM/4:30 PM/9 PM/11:30 PM
July 30AthleticsMen’s MarathonFinal1:30 PM
July 30BadmintonMixed TeamGroup Play – India vs Sri Lanka1:30 PM
July 30WeightliftingMen’s 55kgFinal1:30 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s SprintIndividual Qualifying2:32 PM
July 30SwimmingMen’s 200m FreestyleHeats3 PM to 3:16 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s Pursuit 3000mIndividual Qualifying3:11 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s SprintIndividual 1/84:03 PM
July 30WeightliftingMen’s 61kgFinal4:15 PM
July 30BoxingMen’s 57kgRound of 32After 4:30 PM
July 30BoxingMen’s 92kgRound of 16After 4:30 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s SprintIndividual Quarterfinal Races4:36 PM/5:45 PM/6:01 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s Pursuit 4000mIndividual Qualifying4:52 PM
July 30Lawn BowlsMen’s Pairs Sectional PlaySection C – Round 3 (India vs Cook Island)7:30 PM
July 30WeightliftingWomen’s 49kgFinal8:15 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s KeirinFirst Round8:32 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s SprintIndividual Semifinal Races8:52 PM/9:34 PM/9:52 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s Pursuit 3000mIndividual Final9 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s KeirinFirst Round Repechages9:14 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s Pursuit 4000mIndividual Final9:56 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s KeirinSecond Round10:11 PM
July 30CyclingWomen’s SprintIndividual Final Races10:21 PM/10:39 PM/10:57 PM
July 30Lawn BowlsWomen’s Fours Sectional PlaySection D – Round 4 (India vs Canada)10:30 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s KeirinFinals 1-610:47 PM
July 30CyclingMen’s KeirinFinals 7-1210:52 PM
July 30BoxingWomen’s 70kgRound of 16After 11 PM
July 30BadmintonMixed TeamGroup Play – India vs Australia11:30 PM
July 30HockeyWomen’s Pool StageIndia vs Wales11:30 PM
July 30SwimmingMen’s 50m ButterflyFinal11:37 PM
July 31SwimmingMen’s 200m FreestyleFinal12:13 AM
July 31WeightliftingWomen’s 55kgFinal12:30 AM
July 31SwimmingMen’s 100m BackstrokeFinal1:35 AM
July 30SquashMen’sRound of 32TBA
July 30SquashWomen’s SinglesRound of 32TBA
July 30Table TennisMen’s TeamGroup Stage – Round 3TBA
July 30Table TennisWomen’s TeamGroup Stage – Round 3TBA
July 30Table TennisWomen’s TeamQuarterfinalTBA

Note: Timing and order may be subject to change.

CWG 2022 July 30 Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be shown on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).

Advertisement

More BIRMINGHAM 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: birmingham 2022 commonwealth games weightlifting cwg weightlifting
Published On July 27, 2022

Read more...