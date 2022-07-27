On day 3 (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes or players will be in action across various sports and events with the cyclists, swimmers and weightlifters set for medal rounds.

While the cyclists and swimmers will need to go through the qualifying rounds to reach their medal rounds, the weightlifters including Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be fighting for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022.

Another Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain could also be in action on the action-packed depending on her boxing draw at the CWG 2022.

Also on Saturday (July 30), the badminton team, women's hockey team and the boxers will be among those involved in qualifying or group stage fixtures alongside lawn bowl team, squash and table tennis teams.

The India badminton team will pull off double duties as they face Sri Lanka and Australia in group stage matches, while the women's hockey team will face Wales in a pool stage match.

Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for July 30:

Date Sport Event Round (Fixture) Time in IST July 30 Lawn Bowls Men’s Triples Sectional Play Section A – Round 3 (India vs Malta) 1 PM July 30 Gymnastics (Artistic) Women’s Team & Individual Qualification – Subdivisions 1:30 PM/4:30 PM/9 PM/11:30 PM July 30 Athletics Men’s Marathon Final 1:30 PM July 30 Badminton Mixed Team Group Play – India vs Sri Lanka 1:30 PM July 30 Weightlifting Men’s 55kg Final 1:30 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Sprint Individual Qualifying 2:32 PM July 30 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats 3 PM to 3:16 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Pursuit 3000m Individual Qualifying 3:11 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Sprint Individual 1/8 4:03 PM July 30 Weightlifting Men’s 61kg Final 4:15 PM July 30 Boxing Men’s 57kg Round of 32 After 4:30 PM July 30 Boxing Men’s 92kg Round of 16 After 4:30 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Sprint Individual Quarterfinal Races 4:36 PM/5:45 PM/6:01 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Pursuit 4000m Individual Qualifying 4:52 PM July 30 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Sectional Play Section C – Round 3 (India vs Cook Island) 7:30 PM July 30 Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Final 8:15 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Keirin First Round 8:32 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Sprint Individual Semifinal Races 8:52 PM/9:34 PM/9:52 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Pursuit 3000m Individual Final 9 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Keirin First Round Repechages 9:14 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Pursuit 4000m Individual Final 9:56 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Keirin Second Round 10:11 PM July 30 Cycling Women’s Sprint Individual Final Races 10:21 PM/10:39 PM/10:57 PM July 30 Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours Sectional Play Section D – Round 4 (India vs Canada) 10:30 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Keirin Finals 1-6 10:47 PM July 30 Cycling Men’s Keirin Finals 7-12 10:52 PM July 30 Boxing Women’s 70kg Round of 16 After 11 PM July 30 Badminton Mixed Team Group Play – India vs Australia 11:30 PM July 30 Hockey Women’s Pool Stage India vs Wales 11:30 PM July 30 Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly Final 11:37 PM July 31 Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final 12:13 AM July 31 Weightlifting Women’s 55kg Final 12:30 AM July 31 Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final 1:35 AM July 30 Squash Men’s Round of 32 TBA July 30 Squash Women’s Singles Round of 32 TBA July 30 Table Tennis Men’s Team Group Stage – Round 3 TBA July 30 Table Tennis Women’s Team Group Stage – Round 3 TBA July 30 Table Tennis Women’s Team Quarterfinal TBA

Note: Timing and order may be subject to change.

CWG 2022 July 30 Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be shown on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).