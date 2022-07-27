India at Commonwealth Games 2022: July 30 (Day 3) Schedule, Event Time in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Info
On day 3 (July 30) at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes or players will be in action across various sports and events with the cyclists, swimmers and weightlifters set for medal rounds.
While the cyclists and swimmers will need to go through the qualifying rounds to reach their medal rounds, the weightlifters including Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be fighting for the medal directly in the final at Birmingham 2022.
Another Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain could also be in action on the action-packed depending on her boxing draw at the CWG 2022.
Also on Saturday (July 30), the badminton team, women's hockey team and the boxers will be among those involved in qualifying or group stage fixtures alongside lawn bowl team, squash and table tennis teams.
The India badminton team will pull off double duties as they face Sri Lanka and Australia in group stage matches, while the women's hockey team will face Wales in a pool stage match.
Here is the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule for July 30:
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Round (Fixture)
|Time in IST
|July 30
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Triples Sectional Play
|Section A – Round 3 (India vs Malta)
|1 PM
|July 30
|Gymnastics (Artistic)
|Women’s Team & Individual
|Qualification – Subdivisions
|1:30 PM/4:30 PM/9 PM/11:30 PM
|July 30
|Athletics
|Men’s Marathon
|Final
|1:30 PM
|July 30
|Badminton
|Mixed Team
|Group Play – India vs Sri Lanka
|1:30 PM
|July 30
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 55kg
|Final
|1:30 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Sprint
|Individual Qualifying
|2:32 PM
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m Freestyle
|Heats
|3 PM to 3:16 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Pursuit 3000m
|Individual Qualifying
|3:11 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Sprint
|Individual 1/8
|4:03 PM
|July 30
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 61kg
|Final
|4:15 PM
|July 30
|Boxing
|Men’s 57kg
|Round of 32
|After 4:30 PM
|July 30
|Boxing
|Men’s 92kg
|Round of 16
|After 4:30 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Sprint
|Individual Quarterfinal Races
|4:36 PM/5:45 PM/6:01 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Pursuit 4000m
|Individual Qualifying
|4:52 PM
|July 30
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Pairs Sectional Play
|Section C – Round 3 (India vs Cook Island)
|7:30 PM
|July 30
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Final
|8:15 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|First Round
|8:32 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Sprint
|Individual Semifinal Races
|8:52 PM/9:34 PM/9:52 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Pursuit 3000m
|Individual Final
|9 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|First Round Repechages
|9:14 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Pursuit 4000m
|Individual Final
|9:56 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Second Round
|10:11 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Women’s Sprint
|Individual Final Races
|10:21 PM/10:39 PM/10:57 PM
|July 30
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Fours Sectional Play
|Section D – Round 4 (India vs Canada)
|10:30 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Finals 1-6
|10:47 PM
|July 30
|Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Finals 7-12
|10:52 PM
|July 30
|Boxing
|Women’s 70kg
|Round of 16
|After 11 PM
|July 30
|Badminton
|Mixed Team
|Group Play – India vs Australia
|11:30 PM
|July 30
|Hockey
|Women’s Pool Stage
|India vs Wales
|11:30 PM
|July 30
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Butterfly
|Final
|11:37 PM
|July 31
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m Freestyle
|Final
|12:13 AM
|July 31
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 55kg
|Final
|12:30 AM
|July 31
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Backstroke
|Final
|1:35 AM
|July 30
|Squash
|Men’s
|Round of 32
|TBA
|July 30
|Squash
|Women’s Singles
|Round of 32
|TBA
|July 30
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team
|Group Stage – Round 3
|TBA
|July 30
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team
|Group Stage – Round 3
|TBA
|July 30
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team
|Quarterfinal
|TBA
Note: Timing and order may be subject to change.
CWG 2022 July 30 Telecast & Live Streaming Info
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be shown on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).