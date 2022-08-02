Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Schedule, Dates, Venue, Teams, Format, Results and Standings

New Delhi, Aug 2: The Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1, featuring six teams, will kick off on August 14 in the Badminton Hall at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune. The organisers on Tuesday (August 1) announced the schedule for the inaugural season of the league.

On the opening day of the newly launched franchise-based league, Mumbai Khiladis and Gujarat Giants will be battling it out in the first game of the evening. It will be followed by Chennai Quick Guns taking on Telugu Yoddhas on August 14.

On matchday 2 i.e. August 15 - Independence Day, the viewers will see Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts begin their league journey and clash with Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns, respectively.

A total of 30 matches will be played in the league stage between August 14 and 30. The Playoffs will begin with the Eliminator on September 2. The Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be played on September 2, while Qualifier 2 will take place on September 3. The FINAL is scheduled for September 4.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by the Chairman of Dabur India, Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Format:

With a tailor-made exciting format, the country's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league will present a visual spectacle for the fans as two matches will be played each day during the league stage of the tournament.

League Stage:

All the teams will play twice against each other during the 30-match league stage, which will continue till August 31. Top-4 teams will progress into the playoffs.

Playoffs Stage:

Top-2 teams will fight in Qualifier 1, and the winner will directly enter the final. The Eliminator, on the other hand, will see competition between third and fourth-ranked teams for a place in Qualifier 2, where they will play the loser of Qualifier 1. The final will be played between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

Full Schedule:

Timings: The Live broadcast will start from 7 pm onwards.

TV Channel & Live Streaming: The LIVE telecast of the Ultimate Kho Kho will be aired on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, Sony Ten 1 in English, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil, and Telugu. It will also be Livestreamed on SonyLIV.