All England Open 2022: Lakshya Sen stuns champion Lee to enter final, 5th Indian to achieve the feat

In the semifinal, Lakshya Sen defeated defending champion and sixth seed Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19.

Lakshya is the fourth Indian male badminton player to reach the All England final after Prakash Nath (1947, runner-up) Prakash Padukone in 1980 (winner) and 1981 (runner-up) and Pullela Gopichand in 2001 (winner).

Saina Nehwal had reached the All England final in 2015.

The Almora born Lakshya Sen is enjoying a decent run of form as he bagged a bronze medal in World Championship, secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open.

The unseeded Indian had defeated the World No 3 Anders Antonsen by 21-16, 21-18 in the earlier round.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly defeated World No 2 and World Championship silver medallist pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of South Korea 14-21, 22-20, 21-15 in a match that lasted for one hour and seven minutes to enter the semi-final.

The 19-year-old P Gayatri Gopichand and the 18-year-old Treesa Jolly lost the opening game and in the second game saved two match points to win it 22-20 and then won the third game to win the match in three games.

In men's doubles, the fifth-seeded Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to make it to the semi-final losing 22-24 17-21 to Indonesian top seed Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in 47 minutes.