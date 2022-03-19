All England Open 2022 Semi: Lakshya Sen v Lee, Treesa-Gayatri v Xian-Yu: Live Telecast, Live Streaming in IST

Lakshya Sen, the fast rising Indian will face, sixth seed and defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the last four clash.

The Treesa-Gayatri pair will take on China’s Xian Shu Zhang and Yu Zheng in the semis for a place in the All England final.

If they reach the final, it will be a rare moment for Gayatri as her father Pullela Gopichand had won the All England Open singles back in 2001, the second Indian to achieve the feat after Prakash Padukone after 1980.

How did Indians reach semis

Lakshya Sen is enjoying a decent run of form as he bagged a bronze medal in World Championship, secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open.

The unseeded Indian had also defeated the World No 3 Anders Antonsen by 21-16, 21-18 in the previous match.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly defeated World no 2 and World Championship silver medallist pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of South Korea 14-21, 22-20, 21-15 in a match that lasted for one hour and seven minutes to enter the semifinal.

The 19-year-old P Gayatri Gopichand and the 18-year-old Treesa Jolly lost the opening game and in the second game saved two match points to win it 22-20 and then won the third game to win the match in three games.

Semifinal TV Info

Match date: March 19, Saturday

Live Telecast: MTV, VH1

Live Streaming: All the matches will be streamed on VOOT Select and BWF TV.

Timing: The semifinal matches will start 3 PM IST Onwards.