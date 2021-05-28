Badminton: Olympic champion Carolina Marin doubtful for Tokyo Olympics after suffering knee injury

According to Spanish sports media Marca, the Rio 2016 Games women's singles champion felt knee discomfort during training. As per the report, the doctors conducted a number of tests on Marin, after which they came to the conclusion that the champion shuttler suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on her left knee.

Marin sounded positive after the setback and said in a statement on social media that she was "in the best hands". "Today I suffered some discomfort during training that caused me to stop training," she said in a statement.

Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event

"After the first tests (we had) done, the doctors have realised that it is the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee that is affected. "Soon I will be able to give you more information. I am in the best hands, always. Whatever happens, #PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo (#ICanBecauseIThinkICan)."

Marin had earlier suffered an ACL injury on her right knee in January 2019, which kept her out of the courts until September of that year. She has played in five tournaments so far this year, reaching the finals in five of them and winning four.

In what could be termed as a major setback to Indian badminton, senior players Sania Mirza and Kidambi Srikanth's chances of qualifying for the Tokyo games ended as there are no more events to participate in.

Tokyo Olympics: Saina Nehwal, Srikanth to miss; BWF not to hold any more qualification tournaments

The game's governing body (BWF) on Friday (May 28) made it clear there will not be any change in the current ranking list and no further tournament will be held inside the qualification period.

Former world no 1 Srikanth and London Games bronze-medallist Saina's hopes were all but dashed when the last of the Olympic qualifiers in Singapore was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo had hung on a slim hope when the governing body said it "will issue a further statement on Tokyo Olympics qualifying at a later date".