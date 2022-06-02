Badminton prodigies Dhruv Kapila and Ishaan Bhatnagar roped in by IOS Sports

22-year-old Dhruv Kapila hogged the limelight after his stellar performance at the 2019 South Asian Games by bagging 3 gold medals in Men's double, Mixed Double and Men's team.

Speaking about his association with IOS Sports, Dhruv said, "IOS Sports have a wide range of athletes on board with them amongst which a few of them are top-level Olympians along with Gold medalist Badminton Paralympians. I am sure they will do their best to help me grow further."

The young badminton star, Dhruv was recently a part of the Indian squad that scripted history by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup for India. He is currently training at the camp for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Alongside Dhruv, IOS also onboarded Ishaan Bhatnagar who made news by securing the gold in the Mixed doubles event with his partner Tanisha at the Syed Modi International 2022 Super 300 Event.

Ishaan, who looks to build the winning momentum in 2022 expressed joy over his association with IOS Sports and said, "For me as an aspiring athlete, my primary focus remains on my training and my game. But it's also important to have a management team who would look after the backend requirements which allows me to put my 100% in my game. And I am sure that IOS Sports will help me achieve that."

Both Dhruv and Ishaan are keen to make a mark as they aim to represent the tricolour at the world's biggest game stage, the Olympics one day.

Rahul Trehan, COO, IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd on the occasion of onboarding for the young badminton trio said, "It is always a delight to see young talents do so well on international stages. Dhruv has already achieved such great victories at such a young age while Ishaan consistently proves himself that hard work pays off. We at IOS sports are excited to help them build as a brand with our guidance and hopefully, with the right support both athletes can continue to bring the best version of themselves and win many more titles for our country."

IOS Sports and Entertainment has an ample number of top-class athletes under their belt which include Olympic medalists like MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Vijender Singh (Boxing), Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Paralympic medalists like Nishad Kumar (High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Badminton) to name a few.

IOS Sports & Entertainment also manages the elite talents who have made our country proud at the international level which includes Hima Das (Athletics), Rani Rampal (Hockey), etc.

Source: Media Release