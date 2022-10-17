The mixed team tournament will begin with the group stage qualifying round in the opening four days followed by the quarterfinals, ranking rounds and conclude with the semifinals and final in the last two days.

The group stage qualifying round will feature 38 teams divided into eight groups with Group A and Group H consisting of four teams each, while the remaining six groups will consist of five teams each.

The winner from each group will progress to the quarter-finals while the second-placed teams will fight for positions 9-16, third-placed teams for 17-24, fourth-placed teams for 25-32 and fifth-placed teams for 33-38.

India, who are seeded fifth, have been drawn in Group B with Slovenia, Australia, China and Iceland. The Indians have sent a squad led by Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyay.

Here is a look at the BWF World Junior Championships 2022 Mixed Team Event India Squad, Schedule, Results and Points Table:

BWF World Junior Championships 2022 Mixed Team Event India Squad

Boys: Bharat Raghav S, Ayush Shetty, Arsh Mohammad, Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Nathan Raj, Tushar Suveer, Samarveer, Vighnesh Thathineni

Girls: Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree S, Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji, Srinidhi N., Radhika Sharma

BWF World Junior Championships 2022 Mixed Team Event Competition Schedule

Day Date Round Session Monday October 17 Qualifying 3 – 4 sessions Tuesday October 18 Qualifying 3 – 4 sessions Wednesday October 19 Qualifying 3 – 4 sessions Thursday October 20 Qualifying and Group Ranking 3 – 4 sessions Friday October 21 Semi-Finals and Group Ranking 3 – 4 sessions Saturday October 22 Finals 2 – 3 session

BWF World Junior Championships 2022 Mixed Team Event India Schedule and Results

Date Round Fixture Time in IST Result October 17 Qualifying India vs Iceland 12:30 PM October 17 Qualifying India vs China 8:30 PM October 18 Qualifying India vs Australia 12:30 PM October 19 Qualifying India vs Slovenia 4:30 PM

Schedule will be update based on the team's progression.

BWF World Junior Championships 2022 Mixed Team Event India Group and Points Table

Position Team Pld W L M G P Points 1 India 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 Slovenia 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 Australia 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 China 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 5 Iceland 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Group winner will qualify for quarterfinals and the rest will compete in ranking matches.

Pld - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; M - Matches Won-Lost; G - Games Won-Lost; P - Points For-Against