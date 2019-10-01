BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: Meiraba Luwang, Tasnim Mir give India its third straight win

In the opening match, Goa's Tanisha Crasto and Chattisgarh's Ishaan Bhatnagar continued their striking form by securing a win in 21-17, 20-22, 21-11 over Jack Yu and Kaitlyn Ea of Australia. The 43-minute match provided India with its first point of the day.

Junior World No. 10 Maisnam Meiraba Luwang then crushed Australia's Rio Agustino 21-17, 21-11 in 29 minutes to secure India's second point for the day. The Manipur youngster carried his rich vein of form from his Russian Junior White Nights 2019 title win and his runner-up finish at the India Junior International earlier in the year.

BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: Meiraba Luwang, Tanisha Crasto give India a winning start

India's third point came in the girls' singles category as Gujarat's Tasnim Mir clinched an easy 21-11, 21-15 victory over Angela Yu in just 22 minutes. The rising shuttler has been roaring after grabbing two golds at the Dubai Junior International Series earlier this month.

🇮🇳 Juniors continue their fine run as they make a strong show against #Australia with a 4⃣-1⃣ win at the #WorldChampionships2019.

India will play their last group match against 🇯🇵 tomorrow.



Keep the winning momentum going, guys!💪#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/RNrnU41tiU — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 1, 2019

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam gave India their fourth point of the day. The Manipur duo made a comeback in the second game to choke Ricky Tang and Otto Xing De Zhao 17-21, 21-8. 21-14 in 35 minutes.

The sole setback for India came in the last match of the day where India's pair of Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto lost to Victoria He and Angela Yu in a 17-21, 21-18, 15-21 scoreline.

Earlier yesterday, India whitewashed Armenia with a 5-0 win after starting their campaign with a strong 4-1 triumph over the USA. With another 4-1 win today, India continued their winning streak in Group E on Day 2.

Action in the group stages will continue till October 2 following which the knockout rounds will begin.

In their final group assignment on Wednesday, India will next face the mighty Japanese, who haven't dropped a single point in two matches so far.

Match Report

XD: Ishaan Bhatnagar (IND)/Tanisha Crasto (IND) bt Jack Yu (AUS)/Kaitlyn Ea (AUS) 21-17, 20-22, 21-11.

MS: Meiraba Luwang (IND) bt Rio Agustino (AUS) 21-17, 21-11

WS: Tasnim Mir (IND) bt Angela Yu (AUS) 21-11, 21-15

MD: Manjit Singh Khwairakpam (IND)/Dingku Singh Konthoujam (IND) bt Ricky Tang/Otto Xing De Zhao 17-21, 21-8, 21-14

WD: Victoria He (AUS)/Angela Yu (AUS) bt Aditi Bhatt (IND)/Tanisha Crasto (IND) 21-17, 18-21, 21-15.

Source: Press Release