French Open Badminton 2019: Sindhu goes down fighting to Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinal

The hard-fought win in the 75-minute encounter helped Chinese Taipei ace, who was given the top billing in the tournament, improved her head-to-head record to 11-5 over the Indian.

Since clinching her maiden World Championships title in August, Sindhu has struggled to find form and has failed to cross the second round in three tournaments.

YONEX French Open 2019

WS - Quarter final

21 24 21 Tzu Ying TAI🏅

16 26 17 🇮🇳V. Sindhu PUSARLA



🕗 in 75 minutes

She lost in the second and first rounds at the China Open and Korea Open respectively last month, while she lost in the second round of the Denmark Open last week.

Seeded fifth at the French Open, Sindhu, a 2017 semifinalist, looked clawed her way back after losing the first game, but Tai Tzu held her nerve in the decider to seal the contest,

Earlier, Saina Nehwal also went down fighting in the last-eight stage.

Saina Nehwal knocked out of French Open

The Commonwealth Games medallist lost to Korea's An Se Young 20-22, 21-23 in a 49-minute contest.