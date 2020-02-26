Indian shuttlers Ravi, Rithvik off to flying start at Dutch Junior International Tournament

While Ravi from Haryana wrapped up the match 21-11, 21-8 comfortably against his Indonesian opponent Made Deco Setya Atmaja, Tamil Nadu's Rithvik thrashed Singapore's Zhiyuan Lee 21-12, 21-11 to progress into the second round of the tournament. Another Indian boy Harsh Arora gave a tough fight against M Fazriq Mohamad Razif of Malaysia before going down 21-18, 21-18.

However, Indian women shuttlers had a tough day as both Meghana Reddy Mareddy and Uthsava Palit suffered defeat during their U-19 singles opening round match. Meghana produced a sensational show during her three-set thriller. Despite making a comeback after the first-set setback, the Telangana shuttler lost against Anna Tatranova of France 21-15, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that saw both the shuttlers putting immense fight for 42 minutes. Uthsava was also seen in good touch before going down 23-21, 22-20 in a hard-fought clash against Sweden's Julia Tuvesson.

Results:

(U-19 men singles)

Ravi bt Made Deco Setya Atmaja (Indonesia) 21-11, 21-8; Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar bt Zhiyuan Lee (Singapore) 21-12, 21-11; Harsh Arora lost to M Fazriq Mohamad Razif (Malaysia) 21-18, 21-18.

(U-19 women's singles)

Uthsava Palit lost to Julia Tuvesson (Sweden) 23-21, 22-20; Meghana Reddy Mareddy lost to Anna Tatranova (France) 21-15, 17-21, 21-14.

Source: Media Release