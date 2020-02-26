English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian shuttlers Ravi, Rithvik off to flying start at Dutch Junior International Tournament

By
Indian shuttlers Ravi, Rithvik off to flying start at Dutch Junior International Tournament
Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar

Harlem, February 26: Young Indian shuttlers Ravi and Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar registered to dominate straight-set victories in the U-19 men's singles opening round at the Dutch Junior International Tournament in Haarlem, the Netherlands on Wednesday (February 26).

While Ravi from Haryana wrapped up the match 21-11, 21-8 comfortably against his Indonesian opponent Made Deco Setya Atmaja, Tamil Nadu's Rithvik thrashed Singapore's Zhiyuan Lee 21-12, 21-11 to progress into the second round of the tournament. Another Indian boy Harsh Arora gave a tough fight against M Fazriq Mohamad Razif of Malaysia before going down 21-18, 21-18.

However, Indian women shuttlers had a tough day as both Meghana Reddy Mareddy and Uthsava Palit suffered defeat during their U-19 singles opening round match. Meghana produced a sensational show during her three-set thriller. Despite making a comeback after the first-set setback, the Telangana shuttler lost against Anna Tatranova of France 21-15, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that saw both the shuttlers putting immense fight for 42 minutes. Uthsava was also seen in good touch before going down 23-21, 22-20 in a hard-fought clash against Sweden's Julia Tuvesson.

Results:

(U-19 men singles)

Ravi bt Made Deco Setya Atmaja (Indonesia) 21-11, 21-8; Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar bt Zhiyuan Lee (Singapore) 21-12, 21-11; Harsh Arora lost to M Fazriq Mohamad Razif (Malaysia) 21-18, 21-18.

(U-19 women's singles)

Uthsava Palit lost to Julia Tuvesson (Sweden) 23-21, 22-20; Meghana Reddy Mareddy lost to Anna Tatranova (France) 21-15, 17-21, 21-14.

Source: Media Release

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: india badminton ravi the netherlands
Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 20:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue