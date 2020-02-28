Indian shuttlers Tasnim, Treesa march into third round at Dutch Junior International

After winning the first set easily, Gujarat girl Tasnim, who won gold medals at Asian Junior Badminton Championships and Dubai International last year, faced some resistance from Lui Lok Lok of Hong Kong China. However, 11th seeded Tasnim held her nerves to complete 21-14, 21-17 victory.

Meanwhile, Treesa from Kerala, who is seeded seventh, looked comfortable during her 21-12, 21-13 win over home girl Fenna Laros. Both the shuttlers came into this tournament with having earned the first-round bye.

Later in the mixed double category, Indian pair of Edwin joy and Shruti Mishra also registered a victory in the hard-fought three-setter second-round match. The duo recovered well in time, after losing the second game, to complete 21-13, 19-21, 21-11 win against French pair of Theo Vaur and Anouk Nambot in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

Results:

Women's singles: Tasnim Mir bt Lui Lok Lok (Hong Kong China) 21-14, 21-17; Treesa Jolly bt Fenna Laros (Netherlands) 21-12, 21-13.

Mixed doubles: Edwin Joy/Shruti Mishra bt Theo Vaur/Anouk Nambot (France) 21-13, 19-21, 21-11

