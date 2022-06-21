International Yoga Day 2022: PV Sindhu leads sporting fraternity to spread awareness

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. Like every year, millions of people from across the globe perform yoga together to spread the message.

The International Yoga Day celebrations in India were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of Mysuru Palace in Karnataka. While addressing the gathering, the PM said that the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries and that it can become a problem-solver.

Not only politicians, but sportspersons also shared their images while practicing yoga and urged the world to include it in their fitness regime to achieve a healthy mind and body.

India's double Olympic medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu performed yoga at the parade grounds in Secunderabad along with Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and actor Adivi Shesh.

Former India cricketer-turned-politician, Gautam Gambhir, performed various 'asanas' along with many doctors, staff, and students at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

"Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practice Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong," wrote former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Twitter.

Former India woman cricketer Mithali Raj wrote, "A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif tweeted his image of performing yoga and captioned it, "I bend, so I don't break. Happy International Yoga Day."

India's world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen took to her Twitter handle to post an image of herself performing an 'asana' inside the boxing ring and captioned it, "One of the greatest benefits of yoga is that it will never dim, once lit, the brighter the flame will always remain. Practice Yoga. Here's wishing everyone a Happy International Yoga Day!"

India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted, "Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life. This #InternationalDayofYoga try practicing Yoga yourself to lead a healthy and peaceful life."