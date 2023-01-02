Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023: Thane, Greater Mumbai made to work hard to reach men's badminton team se

oi-Avinash Sharma

Nagpur, Jan 2: Thane and Greater Mumbai men fought back after losing their opening rubbers while top seeds Nagpur and second seeds Pune brushed aside their respective opponents to reach the semi-finals of the badminton team championships in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023 here on Monday (January 2).



A similar script followed in the women's team quarterfinals, with Nagpur, Pune and Thane registering facile victories while Greater Mumbai women had to dig deep to beat Nashik 2-1.



Top eight teams from the 2022 Inter-district State Championships are vying for top honours in the State Olympic Games and two Under-15 players were the stars of the opening day's action.



Mumbai's Naishaa Bhatoye kept her nerves in the deciding rubber to upset Under-17 state championships runner-up Shravani Walekar 21-23, 21-13, 21-14 to take her team to the women's semi-finals.



Earlier, Anagha Karandikar and Taarini Suri had teamed up to keep Mumbai in the hunt by winning the doubles rubber 21-17, 21-17 against Hetal Vishwakarma and Walekar after Saad Dharmadhikari had given Nashik a 1-0 lead with a 21-17, 21-7 win over Anagha in the first singles.



In Men's competition, Palghar's Dev Ruparelia, 14, registered a facile win over his experienced opponent when he defeated Nihar Kelkar of Mumbai 21-16, 21-19 for a 1-0 lead.



But Mumbai men proved too strong in the two doubles rubbers and second singles as they wrapped up the match 3-1.



Results (Quarterfinals):