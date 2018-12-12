PBL 2018-19: Team and player profiles: Chennai Smashers

Sung Ji Hyun (Icon)

Led by the talented South Korean shuttler Sung Ji Hyun from the front, PBL-2 winners Chennai Smashers have a strong leader to propel them to their 2nd PBL crown.

The 2015 World Championship bronze winner, the South Korean World no 10 is an asset in the Chennai lineup and will be a name to watch out for in the new edition.

Parupalli Kashyap (Men's Singles)

One of India's finest singles shuttlers, Parupalli Kashyap will take on the Chennai reigns in a quest to guide them to victory.

A PBL veteran, Kashyap is a household name in Indian badminton and will try and live up to his lofty repute when he takes the court for the Smashers in PBL- 4.

Rajiv Ouseph (Men's Singles)

Associated with the PBL since its inception, two times CWG silver winner Rajiv Ouseph is a part of the Chennai Smashers lineup for the upcoming season.

Energetic and industrial on court, the Brit will be adding on to the firepower in the singles department.

Chong Wei Feng (Men's Singles)

Malaysian shuttler Chong Wei Feng is yet another star attraction in the singles department of the Chennai Smashers.

Making his PBL debut last year with the Bengaluru Blasters, his addition makes the singles department of the Smashers a force to reckon against.

Chris Adcock (Men's Doubles / Mixed Doubles)

England's Chris Adcock, who has been a part of the Chennai franchise since the start of PBL once again proves his loyalty sticking by team for the upcoming edition.

A highly reputed doubles player with a clinical ability to read the game, Adcock's signing will give the Smashers a strong foundation in their doubles department.

Gabrielle Adcock (Mixed Doubles)

Gabrielle Adcock is yet another English shuttler in the Chennai ranks and the spouse of fellow Smashers team-mate Chris Adcock.

The 2017 World Championship bronze winner, the current World No 9 looks all ready to shoulder responsibilities in the WS category.

B Sumeeth Reddy (Men's Doubles / Mixed Doubles)

Established Indian doubles shuttler Sumeeth Reddy has been a part of the Chennai franchise in the past two edition and will continue his association in the new season as well.

His addition provides a strong balance to the doubles department as the Indian gets ready to contribute in Chennai's title cause.

Or Chin Chung (Men's Doubles)

Experienced in PBL affairs, the crafty and elegant left-hander Or Ching Chung will be a name to watch out for in the Chennai lineup.

The Hong Kong shuttler is well renowned for his strong forehand and half court smashes and could be the ace in guiding Chennai to glory.

Rutuparna Panda (Mixed Doubles)

The young Indian shuttler has made some quick progress and looked in sublime form this year. Winning the women's doubles title at the All-India senior ranking badminton tournament in Bengaluru, she made the cut to the 20-member Indian squad that went to Jakarta for the Asiad.

Now with the PBL ahead of her, the youngster is absolutely focussed on making her mark in the world's richest badminton league.

Saili Rane (Women's Singles)

Breaking into the top 100 earlier in the year, Saili Rane has displayed a strong promise since her foray. She has been in good shape winning the Iceland International and will be lee. To carry on the momentum for the Smashers as well.