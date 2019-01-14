English

PBL 2018: Bengaluru Raptors win their first title: Full list of Award Winners

By
Image: PBL Media

Bengaluru, January 13: Kidambi Srikanth continued his undefeated record as Bengaluru Raptors defeated Mumbai Rockets 4-3 in the final to emerge victorious in Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 4 at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, here on Super Sunday (January 13).

Raptor's mixed doubles pair, Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were defeated by Rockets' pair of Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebadiah in straight sets 14-15, 8-15. By taking over the trump game, Rockets started the proceedings with a 2-point lead in the final but they failed to maintain the similar intensity and ended up runners up.

In the second clash of the evening, Bengaluru captain Kidambi Srikanth continued his ruthless form in the league as he thrashed opposition captain Anders Antonsen 15-7, 15-10. World No. 8 Srikanth was no match to his opponent who is ranked 10 places below him and gave his team their first win.

In the women's singles clash Raptors' Vu Thi Trang (ranked 59) defeated a Shriyanshi Pardeshi 15-8, 15-9. Shriyanshi lost the first game without putting up much fight but she looked more confident in the second game but was no match to the seasoned campaigner as Raptors took a lead in the tie for the first time.

The biggest upset of the night was Raptors' Sai Praneeth's defeat at the hands of Sameer Verma of Rockets. Praneeth comfortably won the first set by a margin of 8 points. But Sameer showed tremendous discipline and perseverance to stun Praneeth 7-15, 15-12, 15-3 and drew the tie 3-all. It has all boiled down to men's doubles clash as Praneeth was no match to a resurgent Sameer tonight.

Hendra Setiawan of Bengaluru then displayed their skills and defeated Rockets' men's doubles pair of Lee Yongdae and Kim Gijung in straight sets 15-13, 15-10 and the scoreline resulted in 4-3. No sooner than the match points were won by Yongdae and Gijung, the crowd at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium broke into huge cheer and celebrations started in the Bengaluru camp.

Awards/Prize Money Winners:

Bengaluru Raptors Rs. 3 crores.

Mumbai Rockets Rs. 1.5 crores.

Hyderabad Hunters and Awadhe Warriors - Rs. 75 lakhs each.

Best Comeback of the Tie - Sameer Verma

Attacking Player of the Tie - Kidambi Srikanth

Indian Oil Indian Player of the Tie - Kidambi Srikanth

Smartest Player of the Tie - Sameer Verma

Attacking Player of the League - Mathias Christiansen

Emerging Player of the League - Anders Antonsen

Indian Oil Indian Player of the League - Sameer Verma

Vodafone Smartest Player of the League - Kidambi Srikanth

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
