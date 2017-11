Bengaluru, November 8: HS Prannoy defeated Kidambi Srikanth to emerge men's champion in the Badminton Nationals in Nagpur on Wednesday (November 8).

Prannoy won 21-15, 16-21, 21-13 in the title clash. This was Prannoy's first national title.

In a blockbuster final, PV Sindhu will take on Saina Nehwal in the women's final at 6 pm this evening.

Earlier, Ashwini Ponnappa and S Satwik defeated Pranaav and Sikki Reddy 21-9, 20-22, 21-17 to bag the mixed doubles title.

More to follow