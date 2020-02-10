Premier Badminton League 2020: Bengaluru Raptors clinch title: Full list of award winners, prize money

World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying led the Bengaluru Raptors from the front before the mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won sealed the 4-2 win over the North Eastern Warriors, who were in the final for the very first time.

Premier Badminton League 2020: Bengaluru Raptors defeat North Eastern Warriors to lift the second-consecutive title

With the two teams locked at 2-2 in the overall tie after the first the three matches, it was left to their respective mixed doubles pairs to push them ahead.

Bengaluru's Trump pair of Olympic silver medallist Chan Peng Soon and two-time World Championships medallist Eom Hye Won showed their vast experience to pull off a 15-14, 14-15, 15-12 win over the Warriors' Krishna Prasad Garaga and former World No. 1 Kim Ha Na and bag the tie for the Raptors.

Here's the full list of award winners:

Total prize money - Rs 6 crore

Winners' prize money - Rs 3 crore

Runners-up's prize money - Rs 1.5 crore

Semi-finalists - Rs 75 lakh each.

Player of the Tournament - Tai Tzu Ying

Emerging Player of the League - Priyanshu Rajawat

Indian Player of the League - Sikki Reddy