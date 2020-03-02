Tasnim Mir, Mansi Singh make India proud by clinching historic bronze at Dutch Junior International

The Gujarat girl Mir put up a gritty show against the third seed So Yul Lee but it was not enough as the Korean pulled off a 21-19, 22-20 win in 36 minutes.

The 11th seeded Mir, gold medallist at the Dubai International Series last year, has had a sensational run at this tournament and showed exceptional fighting spirit against higher-ranked players. Continuing her sterling form from the U-15 Asian Junior Championships, where she won a gold medal, India's No. 1 U-19 women's singles player stunned the top seed Benyapa Aimsaard 21-9, 17-21, 21-15 in the pre-quarter-finals and would be hoping to use this success as a springboard for other big wins in the future.

Dutch Junior International: Tasnim stuns top seed to enter quarters; Treesa, Rohan bow out

Lucknow girl Mansi Singh was the other Indian who stood out this week. Singh had won both the selection tournaments in the run-up to the Dutch International and carried that momentum to make it to the semis, where she lost to Indonesia's Saifi Rizka Nurhidayah 11-21, 16-21.

Singh had earlier toppled the fifth seed Amy Tan 22-20, 21-14 in a terrific performance in the third round.

The Indian contingent would now look to continue their heroics at the Yonex German Junior 2020 to be held in Berlin from March 4 to 8.

Continuing the Super Sunday for India's rising stars, Aakarshi Kashyap and Anupama Upadhyaya won gold and silver medals at the Kenya International held in Thika, Kenya. The sixth-seeded Kashyap needed 36 minutes to dismiss the Haryana girl 21-15, 21-6, who had reached the final after toppling the second, third and fifth seeds after starting from the qualifying stages.

