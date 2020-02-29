English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dutch Junior International: Tasnim stuns top seed to enter quarters; Treesa, Rohan bow out

By
DutchDutch Junior International: Tasnim stuns top seed to enter quarters; Treesa, Rohan bow out Junior International: Tasnim stuns top seed to enter quarters; Treesa, Rohan exit
Tasnim Mir

Haarlem, February 29: Rising India shuttler Tasnim Mir pulled off a sensational victory against top-seeded Benyapa Aimsaard to enter women singles quarter-finals at Dutch Junior International Tournament in Haarlem, Netherlands, on Saturday (February 29).

Gujarat girl Tasnim, who won the gold medal at the Asia Junior Badminton Championships and Dubai International last year, put up a brilliant effort in the decider to outclass World No. 132 Aimsaard of Thailand 21-9, 17-21, 21-15 in a thrilling three-setter last-16 match which lasted for 45 minutes. Interestingly Aimsaard came into this match without losing a single game in the ongoing tournament.

India No. 1 Tasnim will now face Aisha Galuh Maheswari of Indonesia in the last-8 match. 12th seeded Aisha overcame Kerala's Treesa Jolly 21-17, 21-7.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles last-16 match, Nagpur teenager Rohan Gurbani put up a gritty performance before going down fighting against Russian Georgii Lebedev. After taking a 1-0 lead, the Indian could not hold his nerves as the opponent grabbed the next two hard-fought games to complete an 18-21, 21-19, 21-18 win.

Earlier in the mixed doubles, both the Indian pair suffered defeats during their third-round matches. While Sankar Prasad Udayakumar and Treesa Jolly went down 21-19, 21-17 against Korean pair of Hak Joo Lee and A Yeon Yoo, Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra also suffered a 21-19, 23-21 loss against another Korean duo Jae Hyeon Kim and Bo Eun Koo in a hard-fought match.

Results:

Women's singles: 11-Tasnim Mir bt 1-Benyapa Aimsaard (Thailand) 21-9, 17-21, 21-15; Treesa Jolly lost to Aisha Galuh Maheswari (Indonesia) 21-17, 21-7.

Men singles: Rohan Gurbani lost to Georgii Lebedev (Russia) 18-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Mixed doubles: Sankar Prasad Udayakumar/Treesa Jolly lost to Hak Joo Lee/A Yeon Yoo (Korea) 21-19, 21-17; Edwin Joy/Shruti Mishra lost to Jae Hyeon Kim/Bo Eun Koo (Korea) 21-19, 23-21.

Source: Media Release

More BADMINTON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: EIB 3 - 0 LUD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: badminton
Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 19:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue