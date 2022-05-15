English
Thomas Cup 2022: No words to decribe this win: Wishes pour in for India's historic win

By

Bengaluru, May 15: It was a historic day for the Indian badminton team as India scripted a stunning 3-0 win over Indonesia to lift their maiden Thomas Cup title.

The men's team put up a dominating show to defeat 14-time record holders and defending champions Indonesia as historic scenes unfolded at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Sunday.

Thomas Cup 2022: India clinch historic gold medal with win over IndonesiaThomas Cup 2022: India clinch historic gold medal with win over Indonesia

Taking on current holders Indonesia in the final, the Indian men's team got off to a winning start with Lakshya Sen winning the first match of the day. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave India a 2-0 lead before seasonod campaigner Kidambi Srikanth wrapped up the win for India with an unassailable 3-0 led.

Wishes poured in for the Indian badminton team as they became the sixth different nation to lift the Thomas Cup. Congratulating India on their historic title, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

Lauding the winning team, former Indian cricket, VVS Laxman took to social media and wrote, "We've had individual champions but winning as a team and a first-ever title in #ThomasCup is surreal. Kudos to each and everyone in the Indian team for making this dream come true. We are proud of you."

Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra hailed the team for the historic win. "What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you," wrote Bindra.

India and RCB wicketkeeper and batsman Dinesh Karthik congratulated the victorious side for scripting history. "Wow! Just Wow. No words to describe this win. To beat the most successful team ever is an achievement in itself. Congratulations for scripting history," wrote Karthik.

Earlier, India had secured their maiden medal with a 3-2 win over Denmark in the semifinals. With their silver assured, the men's team show pure grit and determination to outplay Indonesia and lift the gold medal in their maiden final appearance.

Here's how the world reacted to India's historic win:

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 16:52 [IST]
