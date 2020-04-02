2011 World Cup: This is what happened to MS Dhoni's bat which he used in the final against Sri Lanka

In the all-important World Cup decider, Dhoni produced another fine knock under pressure and guided his team home in the record run-chase in a World Cup final.

Dhoni was awarded the player of the match as he remained unbeaten on 94 as his team won by 6 wickets and India became the first host nation to list the WC.

Many wonder what exactly happened to the wicketkeeper-batsman's bat from that iconic knock which ended India's drought they lifted the World Cup after a gap of 28 years. Kapil Dev and his teammates had won India's first WC back in 1983 in England where they defeated favourites West Indies in the final.

The iconic bat was later auctioned to collect funds for Dhoni's wife Sakshi's charitable organisation, 'Sakshi Foundation' that works for children from economically backward sections of the society in India and it fetched a record bid.

The bat entered the Guinness World Records and the Limca Book of Records after it was sold for 100,000 pounds ($161,295 or Rs 83 lakh) on July 18, 2011. The bat was bought by Amit Bhagchandka, chief executive officer (CEO) of RK Global, a financial broking firm. Dhoni later autographed the bat.

Dhoni is still India's most successful captain in the ODIs and second overall after Australia's legendary captain Allan Border. Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies (T20 WC, 50-over WC and ICC Champions Trophy).