Aaron Finch has had a fantastic career for Australia, hopefully he plays good knocks in T20 WC: Shane Watson

Watson - who is leading the Australia Legends side in the Road Safety World Series - while responding to MyKhel's questions during an interaction with the media said Finch would be proud of what he's done for his nation in cricket.

"Aaron Finch has had a fantastic career for Australia. He's done well for Australia at the top of the order and won several games. I am sure he'll be proud of what he's achieved in his career. Hopefully, we'll see some very good innings in the T20 World Cup," Watson said.

Finch bid adieu to ODIs after with conclusion of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. The right-handed batter - who has featured in 146 ODIs - failed to make his swansong memorable as he scored just 5 in the last game. However, he guided Australia to another series whitewash over BlackCaps.

When asked about his experience of playing with the legends of the game and playing the tournament, Watson said, "(I don't try to miss) Any chance of coming to India and playing here. I have always had incredible support here from the public. It was also a great opportunity to semi-represent Australia. I had a great opportunity to play not just with Australian Legends but also rub shoulders with the greats of the game, so it is a real privilege for me."

Talking about the crowd at Green Park Stadium, the legendary all-rounder claimed he was impressed with the spectator turnout for he didn't expect as many people in the stands.

"The crowd has been awesome here as we were not sure about what kind of support we are going to receive at the stadium. The great thing about tonight was that the fans got to witness a great game of cricket as well," he signed off.