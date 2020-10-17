AB de Villiers opens up on his demotion to No 6 against Kings XI Punjab! Says this

The Royal Challengers lost that match, and the critics and common men were baffled by that decision of Virat Kohli and the RCB team management. Now, De Villiers said he has no problem with coming down the order.

"At the outset, let me say I am a team man. If the coach and captain agree a strategy, I am not going to second guess them. I will always support them. That's the way successful teams function," De Villiers wrote in his column in Hindustan Times.

"RCB chose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab, and I was expecting to go in at No. 4 as usual. In fact, when the second wicket fell, with our score 62 for two in the sixth over, I started to make my way through the gate that leads out to the wicket.

"At that precise moment, I was asked to wait because the coach and captain had decided to send out left-handers to face the two KXIP leg-spinners, who were bowling at the time," he wrote.

De Villiers even termed it a 'legitimate cricketing decision.' "That was a legitimate cricketing decision. Teams all around the world often prefer left-handed batsmen to face leg-spin bowling. I did not question the call at the time it was made, and I do not question the call now. There is absolutely no problem from my side.

"For my part, I am eager and willing to bat wherever and whenever the team needs me, and to help RCB advance our campaign to realise our potential and win this league," he said.