ABD is back! AB de Villiers confirms he will rejoin Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023

Now, the RCB fans might just have that good news. ABD is considering a return to the RCB set up during the IPL 2023.

De Villiers did not say as what role he will accept the Royal Challengers Bangalore team but said this much that it is a genuine possibility.

“I’m delighted Virat has verified that (his role with the RCB). To be realistic, we have not yet made up our minds. I will undoubtedly attend the IPL next year. I’m not certain what position I’ll be serving in, but I’m looking forward to returning,” De Villiers told VUSport.

“I heard a small bird tweeting about some sports in Bangalore. So I’d like to go back to my second homeland, Chinnaswamy, and see a game in front of a packed house. He went on to say, “I would love to return, and I am looking forward to it.”

For 156 matches for RCB, De Villiers scored 4,491 runs at an average of 41.20. In the entire 170 IPL matches, ABD

scored 5,162 IPL runs, averaging 39.71 and made runs at a a strike rate of 151.69, with three centuries and 40 half-centuries, and his highest score remains 133.

De Villiers was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame recently.

De Villiers, who had joined the induction virtually, gave an emotional message to everyone in the team camp.

"To the RCB boys sitting there, what an amazing privilege. Quite emotional to be honest," he said.

"Virat, thanks for the kind words. Mike (Hesson), Nikhil, everyone from the franchise who set this up, it's a really special touch. We had some amazing times together as a team, and the sun has moved on for Chris and I now, but we're still very much part of the family and will always be.

"So yes, thank you very much for the very special touch. Faf and the guys sitting there, Virat and the guys that know me really well for many years know how special stuff like this is to me.

“You guys know how much of an amazing journey I had during the IPL, especially with my RCB family, and how it changed my life. So, huge privilege to be part of this. I don't have enough words to thank you for this touch.”

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli made the announcement about the inductions of his two dear mates — De Villiers and Chris Gayle.

“AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy," Kohli said in a statement posted on the franchise's website.

"It's truly special for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years.

“Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today; and RCB being where it is today," he added.