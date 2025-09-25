Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Cricket Abhishek Sharma, Spinners star as India sweep away Bangladesh, qualify for Asia Cup Final By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 0:05 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India stormed into the Asia Cup 2025 final with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

A blistering half-century from Abhishek Sharma and a disciplined bowling display ensured India's commanding win. Bangladesh, meanwhile, face a virtual semifinal against Pakistan tomorrow, with the winner joining India in the title clash.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India got off to a flying start with Abhishek Sharma's 75 off 37 balls, packed with clean striking. Alongside Shubman Gill's quickfire 29, India raced to 72 in the powerplay. But the momentum dipped when wickets fell in clusters-Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube both departing cheaply. Still, Hardik Pandya (38 off 29) provided a crucial late contribution as India finished at 168/6 despite Bangladesh's bowlers striking intermittently.

Bangladesh's reply depended heavily on Saif Hassan, who held the innings together with a fighting 69 off 51. However, regular wickets at the other end derailed the chase. Once Hassan fell, the lower order collapsed against India's bowling variety. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah led the effort with precision, while Varun Chakaravarthy also chipped in. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 127 in 19.3 overs, well short of the target.

"I got the job done for my team, I have told before also, I go with the flow. When it's in my range, I go after it even if it's the first ball and try to get the powerplay for my team," Abhishek said after winning consecutive POTM award.

"We didn't get to bat first in this tournament, I think we batted first against Oman but we wanted to bat first in the Super Fours and see how it goes," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the post-match presentation.

IND vs BAN Match Impact

The result confirmed India's place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, while Bangladesh were left needing to beat Pakistan on September 25 to stay alive in the tournament.

IND vs BAN Award Winners

Gamechanger of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Most Sixes of the Match: Abhishek Sharma

Player of the Match: Abhishek Sharma