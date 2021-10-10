Abu Dhabi T10 League: We got the team we wanted, says Deccan Gladiators Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed

Dubai, October 10: Deccan Gladiators head coach Mushtaq Ahmed and owner Gaurav Grover happy to have got the team they wanted for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League scheduled to start from November 19.
The Gladiators team is headlined by explosive opener Evin Lewis at the top, the mercurial Andre Russell at No. 4 and star all-rounder Odean Smith, who bowls 140kmph and is capable of hitting the ball long, will come in at No. 8.
Apart from the aformentioned trio, the team has a host of experienced and exciting players like Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Sultan Ahmed, Rumman Raees.
The
team
also
has
young
and
talented
cricketers
like
Tom
Banton
and
17-year-old
Izharulhaq
Naveed.
Overall,
Deccan
Gladiators
have
picked
a
well-balanced
squad
at
the
Players
Draft
for
the
Abu
Dhabi
T10
held
late
last
evening.
Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed said: "We had spent few days strategizing the kind of team we want to pick and I am very happy and excited at the same time that we got what we were looking for and I am hopeful that they can show their talent and express themselves and, Inshallah! win the trophy for Deccan Gladiators this season."
Abu
Dhabi
T10
2021
Player
Draft:
Full
list
of
cricketers
picked
up
by
6
teams,
2
Indians
included
Happy with his team, Deccan Gladiators team owner Mr Gaurav Grover said: "I am very happy with the team we got, actually it went as we wanted and according to our strategy.
"Last
two
editions
we
had
focused
a
lot
on
our
bowling
but
this
year
we
have
a
lot
more
depth
in
our
batting
and
with
Gpd's
grace,
we
are
hopeful
of
going
all
the
way
to
the
title
this
season."
Deccan Gladiators Squad: Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Zahoor Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Izharulhaq Naveed, Sultan Ahmed, Ravi Bopara, Rumman Raees, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, Anwar Ali, Ryan Rickleton and Nav Pabreja.
Source: Media Release
