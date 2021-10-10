Cricket
Abu Dhabi T10 League: We got the team we wanted, says Deccan Gladiators Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed

By

Dubai, October 10: Deccan Gladiators head coach Mushtaq Ahmed and owner Gaurav Grover happy to have got the team they wanted for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League scheduled to start from November 19.

The Gladiators team is headlined by explosive opener Evin Lewis at the top, the mercurial Andre Russell at No. 4 and star all-rounder Odean Smith, who bowls 140kmph and is capable of hitting the ball long, will come in at No. 8.

Apart from the aformentioned trio, the team has a host of experienced and exciting players like Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Sultan Ahmed, Rumman Raees.

The team also has young and talented cricketers like Tom Banton and 17-year-old Izharulhaq Naveed. Overall, Deccan Gladiators have picked a well-balanced squad at the Players Draft for the Abu Dhabi T10 held late last evening.

Head Coach Mushtaq Ahmed said: "We had spent few days strategizing the kind of team we want to pick and I am very happy and excited at the same time that we got what we were looking for and I am hopeful that they can show their talent and express themselves and, Inshallah! win the trophy for Deccan Gladiators this season."

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Player Draft: Full list of cricketers picked up by 6 teams, 2 Indians included

Happy with his team, Deccan Gladiators team owner Mr Gaurav Grover said: "I am very happy with the team we got, actually it went as we wanted and according to our strategy.

"Last two editions we had focused a lot on our bowling but this year we have a lot more depth in our batting and with Gpd's grace, we are hopeful of going all the way to the title this season."

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Zahoor Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Izharulhaq Naveed, Sultan Ahmed, Ravi Bopara, Rumman Raees, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, Anwar Ali, Ryan Rickleton and Nav Pabreja.

Source: Media Release

Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:26 [IST]
