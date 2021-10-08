Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Player Draft: Full list of cricketers picked up by 6 teams, 2 Indians included

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had retired from all forms of cricket last year, will turn out for Maratha Arabians who have West Indian Nicholas Pooran as the icon player. Meanwhile, India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, who had announced his retirement on Thursday, will play for Northern Warriors, the defending champions of the tournament who have England pacer Chris Jordan as the icon player.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is the only ICC approved T10 League in the world at present and the tournament has entered its fifth season in 2021. The tournament will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium at Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 4.

The six teams have picked an impressive line-up of players for themselves from a pool of 447 cricketers at a vibrant Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft at the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Thursday (October 7) night. Some big draws like Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Roy etc have been picked up in the draft by various teams. b

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management said, "It's been very satisfying to see the growth of the league over the years. I'm very happy with the way the Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft was conducted.

The success of any event depends on partnerships and the teams working on the event. The combination of our team, the Abu Dhabi government and Abu Dhabi Cricket is unbeatable. I am sure that this season will be even better than last season."

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 5 teams and squad list

Maratha Arabians: Nicholas Pooran (icon player), Yusuf Pathan, Fabian Allen, Dushmantha Chameera, Wahab Riaz, Azam Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Darren Bravo, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Migael Pretorius, Muhammad Waseem, Junaid Siddique, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Chamika Karunaratne, Tion Webster

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis (icon player), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Hasan Khalid, Matheesha Pathirana, William Smeed, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Saifuddin

Delhi Bulls: Jason Roy (icon player), Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez Rahman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone (icon player), Chris Gayle, Marchant de Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ahmed Daniyal, Christopher Benjamin

Northern Warriors: Chris Jordan (icon player), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Reece Topley, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Abdul Wahid, Blessing Muzarabani, Ross Whitley

Deccan Gladiators: Andre Russell (icon player), Evin Lewis, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Wanindu Hasaranga, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Ravi Bopara, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Ryan Rickelton, Anwar Ali.