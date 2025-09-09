India's Rifle And Pistol Mixed Teams Miss Out On Medals At ISSF World Cup In Ningbo, China

Cricket AFG vs HK Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-Hong Kong Match Online And On TV In India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 19:50 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

AFG vs HK Live Streaming: The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan (AFG) facing Hong Kong (HK) in the first Group B encounter.

Afghanistan enter the tournament after a setback in the UAE Tri-Series final against Pakistan, but their overall performance showed plenty of positives. With Rashid Khan at the helm, the squad boasts a mix of youthful energy and seasoned experience.

Ibrahim Zadran's consistency at the top, the all-round value of Mohammad Nabi, and the aggressive stroke play of Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be central to their ambitions of starting the competition strongly.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, return to high-profile action after finishing runners-up to Malaysia in the Asia Pacific Cricket Championship Trophy 2025. Determined to make their presence felt against stronger opposition, they will view this tournament as a chance to prove themselves on a bigger stage.

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is typically known for its balance, with free-flowing batting on offer once players settle in. However, as the match progresses, bowlers-particularly those clever with variations and slower balls-often find opportunities to disrupt the rhythm of batters. Both teams will need to adapt quickly to these conditions to gain the upper hand.

Match information

Fixture: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong- Match 1, Asia Cup 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date: Tuesday, 9 September 2025

Start times: 8:00 PM IST - 7:30 PM PKT - 9:00 PM BST - 7:00 PM AFT

Broadcast & streaming

India: TV- Sony Sports Network, Live Stream- SonyLIV

Pakistan: TV- PTV Sports, Live Stream- Tamasha

Afghanistan: Lemar TV

Bangladesh: TV- T Sports, Live Stream- Toffee

Squads

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Kinchit Shah, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib.