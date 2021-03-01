Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips and Probable Playing XI

Afghanistan have already played one limited-overs series this year and they now shift proceedings to the longest format of the game. They last played a red-cherry game in November 2019. It was a forgettable game for them as they were ruthlessly outclassed by West Indies.

They would love to start off fresh and play some good cricket. But the side would be a little concerned as there is a cloud of uncertainty over leg-spinner Rashid Khan's availability for the first Test. Rashid sustained a finger injury while playing in the Pakistan T20 League for the Lahore Qalandars. Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan will be the men to watch out for.

On the other hand, keeping all off-field problems aside, Zimbabwe finally gets to concentrate on cricket. They were suspended by the ICC in 2019 and since then there always has been an air of turmoil, surrounding Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe last played cricket in November 2020 and this will be a perfect opportunity for them to bounce back to glory. They have named a very young side for this assignment and have included uncapped Wesley Madhevere in their squad. Sean Williams and Sikander Raja are the men to watch out for.

Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mashmatullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Shahidullah, Rashid Khan/Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Prince Masavaure, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi.

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Regis Chakabva. Afsar Zazai

Batsmen: Rahmat Shah, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Asghar Afghan

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raja, Sean Williams, Javed Ahmadi, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Rashid Khan/Amir Hamza, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Zahir Khan.

Match Details:

Date: 2nd-6th March 2021

Time: 11:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Source: Media Release