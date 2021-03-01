Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips and Probable Playing XI

By

Abu Dhabi, Mar 1: Afghanistan takes on Zimbabwe in the first Test match of the exciting two-match series between the sides. It is worth noting that both the teams are not part of the ICC World Test Championship currently and thus this series will not be a part of it. The tour also contains 3 T20I matches which will take place from 17th-21st March. The series promises excitement and gripping action as some big guns are taking part.

Afghanistan have already played one limited-overs series this year and they now shift proceedings to the longest format of the game. They last played a red-cherry game in November 2019. It was a forgettable game for them as they were ruthlessly outclassed by West Indies.

1
50752

They would love to start off fresh and play some good cricket. But the side would be a little concerned as there is a cloud of uncertainty over leg-spinner Rashid Khan's availability for the first Test. Rashid sustained a finger injury while playing in the Pakistan T20 League for the Lahore Qalandars. Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan will be the men to watch out for.

On the other hand, keeping all off-field problems aside, Zimbabwe finally gets to concentrate on cricket. They were suspended by the ICC in 2019 and since then there always has been an air of turmoil, surrounding Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe last played cricket in November 2020 and this will be a perfect opportunity for them to bounce back to glory. They have named a very young side for this assignment and have included uncapped Wesley Madhevere in their squad. Sean Williams and Sikander Raja are the men to watch out for.

Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mashmatullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Shahidullah, Rashid Khan/Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Prince Masavaure, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi.

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Regis Chakabva. Afsar Zazai

Batsmen: Rahmat Shah, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Asghar Afghan

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raja, Sean Williams, Javed Ahmadi, Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers: Rashid Khan/Amir Hamza, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Zahir Khan.

Match Details:

Date: 2nd-6th March 2021

Time: 11:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Source: Media Release

More AFGHANISTAN News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rohit's cheeky Instagram post!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 16:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More