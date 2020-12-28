Rahane's ton at MCG will go as one of the most important hundreds in history of Indian cricket: Gavaskar

Rahane - who is captaining the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli - slammed his second Test century at the MCG and his twelfth overall in the longest format of the game and helped the tourists dominate the second Test. Rahane showed great character and grit to weather a quality Australian bowling attack and prevented them from picking up his wicket.

Rahane's century as captain at MCG was the second after Sachin Tendulkar who was the first skipper to notch up a ton at the iconic ground in 1999.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Sehwag lauds Rahane for 'outstanding bowling changes’

The stand-in captain garnered a lot of praise from all quarters for his resilient performance. The Mumbaikar also made the legendary opener, Sunil Gavaskar, his fan and the latter termed Rahane's knock as one of the most important knocks in the history of Indian Cricket.

Speaking about Rahane's innings at Seven Network, Gavaskar said: "I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket."

"Important because it's showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over.

"That is the message and that's why I think this is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," he added further.

Rahane scored 112 before getting dismissed and his century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja helped Team India take a lead of 131 over Aussies. Rahane was, however, unlucky to get dismissed via run out while Jadeja was trying to sneak a quick single to complete his fifty in the morning session of Day 3.

India were folded for 326 in their first innings and at the end of the play on day three, Aussies scored 133/6 in 66 overs.