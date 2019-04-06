Russell running riot: Andre's prolific IPL season so far

IPL special page | IPL full schedule | Points Table

In the opening weeks of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder has proven unstoppable, not only scoring consistently but doing so at astonishing speed.

The powerful West Indies international has thumped 207 runs in four innings at a sensational strike-rate of 268.83.

Russell is also averaging a six every three and a half balls he faces, having smashed 22 maximums from 77 deliveries.

We take a look at Russell's innings in the tournament so far, including a spectacular knock that helped KKR complete an unlikely chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (April 5).

March 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad (H)

KKR needed 87 off 7.2 overs in their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad when Russell came in at number five.

They still required 53 with three overs remaining, yet somehow got home with two balls to spare as Russell blasted 49 not out from 19 balls, with the aid of four sixes and as many fours.

March 27: Kings XI Punjab (H)

Having scored at a strike-rate of 257.89 against the Sunrisers, Russell was even more destructive three days later versus Kings XI Punjab.

On this occasion, he needed just 17 balls to make 48 (at a strike-rate of 282.35) as Kolkata piled on 218-4 and recorded a comfortable win.

March 30: Delhi Capitals (A)

Russell was held back against the Capitals as wickets tumbled early in the KKR innings.

After coming in at 61-5 in the 10th over, he simply bludgeoned 62 from 28 balls to guide his team to 185-8.

However, the Knight Riders' winning start to the season came to an end as Delhi matched that total before prevailing in a one-over eliminator as Russell finally failed to fire.

April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore (A)

Even by his own standards, Russell made batting look ridiculously easy against Bangalore.

Kolkata once again needed 53 from the final three overs, as had been the case against the Sunrisers. This time, they knocked the runs off with five balls to spare, with Russell almost solely responsible as he cracked 48 not out in just 13 deliveries.

His innings featured seven sixes and a strike-rate of 369.23. Surely even he cannot top that?

Eden Gardens - Cleared ✅

Ferozshah Kotla - Cleared ✅

M. Chinnaswamy - Cleared ✅

Next up - Sawai Mansingh Stadium 🎯 #RCBvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar @Russell12A pic.twitter.com/xxey6PYwT0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2019