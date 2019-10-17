Cricket
Anil Kumble turns 49: Sachin Tendulkar leads wishes on social media, Virender Sehwag greets Jumbo in a funny way

By
New Delhi, Oct 17: Wishes continue to pour in for Anil Kumble as former India captain and legendary spinner turned 49 on Thursday (October 17).

Several India cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for 'Jumbo', who has 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets to his credit. A fiercely competitive bowler and a thorough gentleman on and off the field, Kumble has been a towering personality in Indian cricket.

From 132 Tests, the leg-spinner amassed 619 wickets, third in the all-time list behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, and from 271 ODIs he grabbed 337 wickets.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle to greet his former India teammate and a dear friend on his birthday.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Anil Kumble. I've always known you as a fierce competitor and it was always a pleasure sharing the field with you," wrote Sachin on his Twitter handle.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag sent a witty birthday wish for the Karnataka cricketer as he reminded the spinner how he once deprived him of a Test match century.

Kumble once recalled during an interview, how Sehwag asked him during the lunch break to go for a boundary instead of dealing in singles to complete his century. But as fate had it, Kumble went for the big shot and got dismissed in the nineties.

"One of India's greatest ever Match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century @anilkumble1074 Bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go. come on ..come on Anil Bhai! Happy Birthday," Sehwag tweeted.

Kumble's former India teammate VVS Laxman greeted the spinner on his birthday and wrote on his Twitter handle, "Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074 May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories!"

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who claimed Kumble as the best captain he played under, wrote on his Twitter handle, "Birthday wishes to India's greatest match-winner @anilkumble1074! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers."

India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on his Twitter handle, "Greatest spinner ever played the game. biggest match-winner for india.. happy birthday @anilkumble1074 my bowling partner and guru."

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle also greeted Kumble on his birthday and wrote on his Twitter handle, "A very happy birthday to @anilkumble1074, a player I have enjoyed watching, a giant of a person and a great Indian."

Kumble was appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

The former India Head Coach was also being put in charge of "all cricket-related affairs" of the team for the foreseeable future, co-owner of the franchise Mohit Burman had confirmed.

The appointment makes Kumble the only Indian coach in the IPL.

Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
