Archer wants action after being racially abused online

By
Jofra Archer
This is not the first time that the 24-year-old has been subjected to racial abuse.

Bengaluru, March 17: England's Jofra Archer has posted an image of racist abuse he received on social media and called on authorities to take tough action against the offenders.

The Barbados-born paceman posted an image of the message he received on Instagram and said he could not understand why someone would make such comments.

"I've given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn't ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion," Archer wrote on Instagram.

"I'll never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me."

Screenshot from Archers Instagram story
Screenshot from Archer's Instagram story

This is not the first time that the 24-year-old, who helped England win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, has been subjected to racial abuse.

He was racially abused at the end of the first Test against New Zealand last November after he scored a second-innings 30 during England's defeat in Mount Maunganui.

After the end of the match, Archer had tweeted: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team. The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy."

New Zealand Cricket had taken action and in January, they had banned a 28-year-old man, who admitted the offence, from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years.

Fan who racially abused Jofra Archer gets two-year ban

The right-arm pacer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:27 [IST]
