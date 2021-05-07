Arzan Nagwaswalla: All you need to know about Gujarat pacer picked as standby bowler in India Test squad

Nagwaswalla is a left-arm pacer who plays for Gujarat and has represented the state on U-16, U-19 and U-22 sides. The 23-year-old has so far played 16 first-class matches so far and picked up 62 wickets and averaged a healthy 22.53. In 20 List A matches, the medium-pacer has picked up 39 wickets and averaged 21.76. He has also played 15 T20s for Gujarat and scalped 21 wickets.

Apparently, he is the only Parsi cricketer currently playing at the first-class level in India. He's the first Parsi to make it to the Indian Men's team since 1975 after Farokh Engineer. While the former Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji - who played her last game in 1993 - was the last Parsi to play for India.

India squad for WTC final and England tour announced

He made his first-class debut against Baroda in 2018 and got just a wicket. While his List A debut was against Rajasthan, in the same year, in which he picked up a couple of wickets. He, however, made his T20 debut in 2019 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked up 3 wickets against Tamil Nadu.

Time for Valsad cricket community to rejoice. "Bawa" Arzan Nagwaswalla will fly to England as part of India's touring entourage — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 7, 2021

He has 4 five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket. The left-arm quick impressed all with his imperious bowling performance against Punjab in the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season when he picked up 5/55. He rattled Punjab's top-order in the opening spell and laid the foundation for his team's win. He picked up 41 wickets in that season.

In this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nagwaswalla scalped 19 wickets for Gujarat and kept the attention of the selectors drawn towards him.

Apart from Nagwaswalla, Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna - who made his India debut against England in the limited-overs series, Madhya Pradesh quick Avesh Khan - who impressed with his performance in the IPL 2021 for his franchise Delhi Capitals, were also picked up as standby bowlers. While Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Eshwaran has also been put on standby.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla.