Ashes 2019, 1st Test Playing XI: Archer, Curran miss out on opener; Australia to name Playing XI at toss

By
Ashes 2019, Edgbaston Test: Archer, Curran miss out on opener; Australia to name Playing XI at toss

Birmingham, July 31: England on Wednesday (July 31) have announced their squad against Australia for Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Thursday (August 1). World Cup-winner Jofra Archer will have to wait for his Test debut after the fast bowler was left out the Playing XI.

The Barbados-born quick, who has been struggling with a side injury, was omitted from an original 14-man squad along with fellow pacemen Sam Curran and Olly Stone, who both featured in last week's lone Test against Ireland.

Ashes 2019: England vs Australia: Preview

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, returns to the side following a calf injury and will team up again with regular new-ball partner Stuart Broad.

All-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes will provide seam-bowling support in the match starting Thursday. Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England since 2001.

England team for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia, on the other hand, will announce their Playing XI at toss. Australia, meanwhile, is poised to put its faith in a rapid four-man attack featuring James Pattinson and Pat Cummins.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 19:09 [IST]
