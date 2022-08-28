Asia Cup 2022: It's his legacy that he has won so many matches: Team India hail Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I

An India-Pakistan match has always been a special occasion, and Sunday's Asia Cup encounter is an even more special fixture, with Virat Kohli set to create history. Kohli, who will be playing in his 100th T20I, will become the only Indian player to play hundred matches across all three formats.

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates

With the former Indian captain, returning after a break, all eyes will be on the dashing Indian batter as he looks to make his comeback. Ahead of India's mega-clash against Pakistan, Kohli's teammates, including skipper Rohit Sharma, extended their support to the star batsman.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who hoped Kohli would be at his best throughout the tournament, said playing hundred games across all formats isn't an easy feat and Kohli's passion for the game is unmatched. Speaking on Star Sports, Rohit said, "Every time you see him, he comes with a different energy all the time. It is not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. I would like to congratulate him. Every time we see him, his game seems to be on a different level."

Meanwhile, Kohli's teammate, KL Rahul added that the former skipper has guided the current young Indian line-up to where it is now. Crediting Kohli, for improving the team's skillset and fitness, Rahul said, "You have made us realise that we can try to push boundaries and improve in terms of skill and fitness."

T20 specialist Suryakumar Yadav wished Kohli for the approaching milestone. "It is another milestone for you Virat bhai. The way you are on the field, be the same way, electrifying and spreading as much knowledge as possible to all. Love to see you on the ground," said Suryakumar.

While, all rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli's teammate since their under-19 World Cup winning campaign in 2008, said Kohli's dedication and hunger for runs remains the same as his under-19 days, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar added that Kohli's legacy is not scoring runs but the way he approaches the game.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hailed the legacy of India's star batsman. " It is his legacy that he has won so many matches for India. His career inspires people, that their life would be better if they do anything close to what he has done," said Pant.

All eyes will be glued to the television screens as the arch-rivals take to the field. Defending champion India and Pakistan open their Asia Cup campaigner with the blockbuster clash in Dubai. The match gets underway at 7:30pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium.