Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh set to play Today in less than 20 hours after India defeat

Thursday, September 25, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bangladesh's quest for the Asia Cup 2025 title hit a setback as they slipped to a 41-run defeat against India in their Super Fours meeting at Dubai.

Chasing a target of 169, Bangladesh's innings was anchored by Saif Hassan, who struck a composed 69 off 51 balls. But with little support from the other batters, the chase ran out of steam. Parvez Hossain Emon briefly provided some impetus with 21 off 19, but regular strikes from Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) kept India in control.

Bangladesh folded for 127 in 19.3 overs and the Tigers' defeat confirmed India's entry into the final, while leaving Bangladesh in a must-win situation ahead of their next clash.

Bangladesh to play again in 20 Hours

The turnaround is swift for Bangladesh, who now face Pakistan at the same venue in less than 20 hours on Thursday, in what effectively becomes a virtual semifinal.

The winner will join India in Sunday's final, while the losing side will bow out of the tournament. For Bangladesh, the key challenge will be mental and physical recovery after a draining loss to India. Saif Hassan's form remains a major positive, but the lack of middle-order stability and a fragile lower order are concerns that must be addressed quickly.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enter the fixture after a mixed Super Fours campaign but will sense opportunity given Bangladesh's quick turnaround. With their pace attack spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, they are expected to test Bangladesh's batting lineup further. While the clash promises high drama, the demanding schedule will again come under scrutiny.