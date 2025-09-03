Asia Cup 2025: Can Suryakumar Yadav lead India to Asia Cup Title?

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Who have Passed BCCI Fitness Test? Which India players are yet to undergo Bronco Test? Full List Revealed

India enters the Asia Cup 2025 with high hopes as defending champions and the most decorated team in Asia Cup history, boasting eight titles.

The responsibility to lead this talented squad now lies with newly appointed captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has recently recovered from sports hernia surgery. Yadav, known for his explosive 360-degree batting style and astute leadership in T20 cricket, brings a winning mentality to the Indian team.

With an impressive T20I captaincy record of 23 matches with 18 wins and only four losses, he has proven his mettle in leading India to multiple series victories, including commanding performances against Australia, England, and South Africa.

This Asia Cup is featuring Test captain Shubman Gill as vice-captain, while on the bowling front, India fields a formidable arsenal with Jasprit Bumrah returning to lead the pace attack, complemented by Arshdeep Singh and world No. 4 spinner Varun Chakravarthy, whose variety could be crucial on UAE pitches. The batting lineup is further bolstered by top-ranked T20 batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, who add depth and aggressive firepower.

The tournament kicks off with India facing hosts UAE, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense and challenging campaign. A highly anticipated marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is expected to draw massive attention and test India's composure and skill under pressure.

While notable players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been excluded from the main squad, the depth of the Indian team still gives them a strategic edge over their competitors. India aims not only to clinch their ninth overall Asia Cup title but also to build momentum heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which they will host.

It will be a massive task for Suryakumar Yadav as his team as they look to assert their dominance in the continental fold. Although India are the favourites, their contenders can pose a threat to their quest. Suryakumar, in particular, will be hoping for a decent outing as he leads the country for the first time in a multinational tournament. With the quality and depth of this Indian side, Suryakumar Yadav must be confident about a positive result.