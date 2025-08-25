Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Calls on BCCI to Cancel India vs Pakistan Encounter By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 21:04 [IST]

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has strongly urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to call off the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 group stage match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

This appeal follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the continuing cross-border tensions between the two countries.

In a letter addressed to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Gogoi emphasized that "while cricket has always been a sport that brings joy among people, in the context of current India and Pakistan relations, such engagements should not be prioritised over national interest." He highlighted the ongoing sacrifices of the armed forces and stated, "In such circumstances, playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan appears contrary to the national interest."

Gogoi, who is also the Assam Congress president, referenced India's diplomatic efforts to expose Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam attack. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that "water and blood cannot flow together," pointing to India's withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty after the attack. "Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security," Gogoi asserted.

He further noted Pakistan's recent decision to pull out of the Hockey Asia Cup hosted in India, citing security concerns, and questioned why cricket engagements should continue under similar circumstances. "Resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances may dilute the seriousness of national concerns regarding security and diplomacy," he added.

Gogoi concluded by urging the BCCI to take a "clear stand" and refrain from cricketing engagements with Pakistan until conditions improve and align with the nation's interests. Earlier, on August 14, he had sought the help of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to use his connection with Saikia to persuade the BCCI to pull out of the scheduled encounter.