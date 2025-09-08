Cricket Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha- T20I Record As Captain By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 15:01 [IST]

The stage is set for one of cricket's fiercest rivalries as India and Pakistan prepare to lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025. Beyond the high-voltage contest between the two nations, the clash also highlights the contrasting captaincy journeys of Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, two leaders shaping the future of their respective sides in T20I cricket.

Agha's sudden rise and mixed journey

Salman Ali Agha's elevation to Pakistan's T20I captaincy was nothing short of dramatic. Thrust into the role after just two international appearances, he was an untested commodity when the Pakistan Cricket Board placed its trust in him. His first assignment - a daunting tour of Australia - ended in a 3-0 whitewash, exposing the challenges of inexperience.

But Agha responded in style. Series wins against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and the West Indies quickly restored faith in his leadership. However, the road has been far from smooth. Defeats in New Zealand and Bangladesh brought him back down to earth, serving as reminders of Pakistan's inconsistency.

Still, Agha has managed to instill a more aggressive approach, steering Pakistan away from a defensive brand of cricket. Under his command, the Men in Green have registered 13 victories in 23 games, including a morale-boosting Tri-Nation Series triumph against Afghanistan in the final just ahead of the Asia Cup. For a captain still finding his feet, these results mark steady progress.

Surya's assured leadership

On the other side of the border, Suryakumar Yadav has enjoyed a far smoother transition into the captaincy role. Taking over from Rohit Sharma in July 2024 after the T20 World Cup win, Surya has seamlessly carried forward India's dominance in T20Is. His innovative batting is well documented, but it is his calm and tactical nous as skipper that has stood out over the past year.

What sets Surya apart is consistency. India, under his watch, have not lost back-to-back T20Is - a testament to his ability to regroup quickly after setbacks. Even more remarkable is the fact that India remain unbeaten in bilateral T20I series during his tenure, defeating heavyweights like Australia, England, and South Africa along the way. Already India's fourth-most successful T20I captain, Surya also boasts the best win percentage among Indians with 20 or more matches in charge. Overall, he has won 18 out of the 22 matches he captained.

The bigger picture

India will enter the Asia Cup as defending champions and eight-time winners of the tournament, though this time they will be without seasoned campaigners Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be banking on Agha's fearless approach to upset their arch-rivals.

With tensions between the two nations heightened in recent months following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent border flare-ups, the cricketing showdown carries added significance. The spotlight on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will not just be on India versus Pakistan, but also on the leadership duel between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha - two men with very different captaincy stories, yet both carrying the weight of their nations' expectations.