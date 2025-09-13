‘Female athletes have to fight multiple battles, both on and off the field:’ Mirabai Chanu at PlayCom 2025

Cricket India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Century to Harbhajan Singh Heroics - 3 Greatest IND vs PAK clashes in Asia Cup - Watch By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 13:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India and Pakistan are set for a blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash in the Group A stage, played as a T20 international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

This high-stakes encounter, always the centrepiece of any Asia Cup edition, comes with both teams in good form, having won their opening matches of the campaign convincingly.

India against Pakistan is always a flagship encounter across any sports, but when it comes to cricket, it reaches a new level. The two rivals generally meet in ICC and ACC competitions, and this will be the first encounter between the two nations after Operation Sindoor and subsequent military tensions between the two nations.

As they grace the field for the Asia Cup this year, let's have a recap of some of the greatest matches between these two nations in the competition.

2012 Asia Cup, Mirpur - Virat Kohli's Masterclass (India win)

In this high-scoring thriller, Pakistan set a daunting target of 330 runs. India's chase was propelled by an extraordinary innings from Virat Kohli, who scored a majestic 183 runs, the highest individual score by an Indian against Pakistan in Asia Cup history. Supported by Rohit Sharma's 68, India successfully chased down the target, winning by 6 wickets. This match is remembered for Kohli's dominance and the huge context of the chase under pressure.

2010 Asia Cup, Dambulla - Harbhajan's Last-Over Six (India win)

In one of the tightest finishes in the rivalry, Pakistan had set a target of 268 runs. The match went down to the wire with India needing 7 runs from the last over and three wickets in hand. Harbhajan Singh hit a remarkable six off Mohammad Amir's bowling in the final ball to seal a memorable 3-wicket victory. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni also played important roles in the close contest, making it a classic nail-biter.

2014 Asia Cup, Mirpur - Afridi's Last-Over Heroics (Pakistan win)

This match is renowned for Shahid Afridi's explosive finish. Pakistan needed 10 runs off the final over with only one wicket remaining. Afridi smashed two consecutive sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin in the last over, guiding Pakistan to a dramatic 1-wicket victory. This comeback under intense pressure remains one of the most thrilling finishes in India-Pakistan Asia Cup history.