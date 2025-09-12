Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan all Have It as India chase First Milestone By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 13:58 [IST]



In T20 internationals, the landmark of 100 wickets has been achieved by bowlers across the world, including players representing Associate nations such as Hong Kong, Oman and the UAE, who are playing in the Asia Cup 2025.

Rizwan Butt of Bahrain (122 wickets), Bilal Khan of Oman (110) and Junaid Siddique of the UAE (101) have all entered the elite club. Yet, India - one of the most consistent forces in white-ball cricket - are still waiting for their first bowler to achieve the milestone.

Globally, the list of leading wicket-takers is led by Rashid Khan with 171, followed by Tim Southee (164), Ish Sodhi (150), Shakib Al Hasan (149), Mustafizur Rahman (142) and Wanindu Hasaranga (131), showing how widespread success has been in this format. Even Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo (118) and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (117) have gone past the three-figure mark, but no Indian bowler features on the chart yet.

As the Asia Cup 2025 continues, all the teams participating in it have at least one centurion T20I wicket taker, barring the powerhouses India!

Astonishingly, none of the Indian bowlers have achieved the record, as the Indian team have often indulged into the minimum number of T20I matches. On the other hand, the associate nations often take part in various qualifiers and tri-nation series, which allow them to bowl more overs in a significant number of matches.

Who are the top wicket-takers for India in T20Is?

India's wait remains hinged on left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is currently on 99 wickets but was not given a game against UAE. The Asia Cup 2025 presents a golden chance for him to finally reach the milestone, with Hardik Pandya (94 wickets) and Jasprit Bumrah (90) also not far behind. If one of them gets there, India will become the 16th nation to have a bowler with 100 T20I wickets.

Top T20I Wicket Takers of the World

India will become the 16th country to have a bowler with 100 T20I wickets, if any of their bowlers achieve it. Apart from West Indies, all the Test-playing nations have a bowler with more than 100 wickets. Here are the top 15 wicket-takers in T20 International cricket-

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 161 wickets

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 150 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 149 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 139 wickets

Adil Rashid (England) - 135 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 131 wickets

Mark Adair (Ireland) - 128 wickets

Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) - 127 wickets

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 125 wickets

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) - 124 wickets

Rizwan Butt (Bahrain) - 122 wickets

Shem Ngoche (Kenya) - 120 wickets

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 120 wickets

Henry Ssenyondo (Uganda) - 118 wickets