Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Has A Huge Chance Of Not Qualifying For The Final- Here's How By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 15:42 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 campaign has reached a critical juncture. The two-time champions, already embroiled in off-field controversies, now find themselves on the brink of elimination from the Super Four stage for a second straight edition.

Their clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday has effectively turned into a knockout, with nothing less than victory enough to keep hopes alive.

Heading into the match, Pakistan sits at the bottom of the Super Four table with a net run rate of -0.689, the lowest among the four teams. India and Bangladesh have already opened their accounts with wins, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan remain winless. The equation is simple: a defeat for Salman Agha's side will all but confirm their exit.

Pakistan's campaign has been overshadowed by disputes and distractions. From complaints about umpiring decisions to criticism over handshake snubs, the focus has often shifted away from cricket. Missing senior pros Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has only worsened matters, leaving the batting order short on experience and composure.

Even when Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman offered a promising start against India, the middle-order collapse that followed highlighted a recurring problem. Pakistan's inability to convert strong foundations into imposing totals has been their undoing time and again.

The bowling attack, traditionally Pakistan's strength, has looked toothless as well. Abrar Ahmed has struggled against stronger batting line-ups, while the pace unit has lacked bite in the absence of its marquee quicks. Against India, runs flowed too easily, exposing both strategy and execution.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are also coming into this match under pressure. Their defeat to Bangladesh ended an impressive eight-game winning streak in the Asia Cup. Pathum Nissanka's dip in form has been a concern, but the likes of Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara remain capable of stabilising the innings. Dasun Shanaka's attacking knock in their last outing reminded everyone of his ability to change games in the middle order.

On the bowling front, Nuwan Thushara's six wickets in the tournament so far have been a rare bright spot. The return of Dunith Wellalage after personal tragedy could also provide much-needed balance to the lineup.

For Pakistan, this game is about more than just qualification - it's about credibility. Another early exit will intensify scrutiny of their white-ball structure. For Sri Lanka, victory would not only keep their title defense alive but also extend their recent dominance over Pakistan in T20Is.

With everything at stake, Tuesday's clash promises drama, tension, and potentially heartbreak for one side.